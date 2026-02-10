Leo, described in a family statement as an “amazing, kind, loving” boy, was walking home from school when he was stabbed.

The 15-year-old boy who murdered schoolboy Leo Ross with a knife as he walked through a park and attacked elderly women in the previous days has been detained for a minimum of 13 years at Birmingham Crown Court.

Leo Ross suffered fatal injuries after he was stabbed in the stomach while on a riverside path in the Hall Green area of Birmingham in 2025. The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, previously pleaded guilty to murder in Birmingham Crown Court. Leo, described in a family statement released shortly after his death as an “amazing, kind, loving” boy, was walking home from the Christ Church, Church of England Secondary Academy in Yardley Wood when he was stabbed. The youth, who was 14 at the time of the killing and is now 15, also admitted two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to previous attacks on separate victims, as well as having a bladed article on the day he killed Leo. Read more: Boy, 15, pleads guilty to random murder of Leo Ross, 12, after knife attack as he walked home from school Read more: Man who booby-trapped house ‘like Home Alone’ with pipe bombs and a flamethrower to protect drugs business jailed

Memorial to murdered schoolboy Leo Ross. Picture: LBC

In a victim impact statement, Leo's mother Rachel Fisher said her son was “truly the most kind, funny and caring little boy”. Speaking from the witness box, Ms Fisher said her family had been “shattered” by Leo’s death, which happened on his grandmother’s birthday, and his grandfather suffered a heart attack at his funeral. The defendant looked down at the floor as Ms Fisher sobbed. She said: “He was just an innocent little boy whose life was taken before he even became a teenager. He was only 12 years old. “He was my first-born child. I love Leo more than life itself. My life will never be the same again. “He was so excited to meet his baby brother and he will never be able to do that. My whole family have been shattered. “Everyone has lost the most beautiful little soul, for what? We won’t ever know why such an innocent young boy, just walking home from school, minding his business, was robbed of his life for no reason whatsoever. “His funeral was beautiful. The streets were lined by people paying their respects but it should never have happened. “His life should have been just beginning but now he will never get to have his first job, his first car, get married or have his own children. I will never see my lovely boy get married or have a family of his own. I have lost everything I did have and would have with him. “Instead of seeing my son living and enjoying his life, all I have is memories and photos and seeing him in my dreams. “A part of me left that day and I will never get that part of me back. If love could have saved Leo, he would have lived forever. Losing my beautiful boy the way I did will haunt me forever.”

A mural dedicated to Leo Ross on Scribers Lane in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

Subsequent police inquiries established that the knife used to kill Leo was thrown into a nearby river, while the youth responsible, riding a bike, had previously hunted down and attacked several women in local parkland. An inquiry by West Midlands Police also found that the killer opted to hang around to talk to officers at the murder scene, falsely claiming he had stumbled across Leo lying fatally injured beside the River Cole.