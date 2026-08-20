British athletics sprint coach Leon Baptiste, who had been reported to be missing while visiting Morocco, is serving a prison sentence in the country for sexual assault.

The former sprinter, who won 200m gold for England in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, had been reported to have been out of touch with contacts since May.

It has now been revealed that he was arrested in Marrakech in May for sexually assaulting a minor, according to the BBC, and has since been serving a prison sentence - reduced to eight months from ten months.

Baptiste coaches Olympic bronze medallist Charlie Dobson and Paralympic silver medallist Zac Shaw, but replacement coaches were found for the recent European Athletics Championships and World Para Championships.

After widespread reports that he was missing in Morocco, a short message was then sent to his coaching group on Tuesday, telling them that he would be out of action "for a while".

It was then confirmed on Wednesday that Baptiste was actually in prison, having been convicted.