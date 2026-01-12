DiCaprio's 'sassy' antics steal the Golden Globes spotlight and leave fans in tears
The 51-year-old actor could be seen pointing and grinning, speaking and pouting to someone else in the room during a commercial break in the ceremony
Leonardo DiCaprio's hilarious antics during the Golden Globes was widely enjoyed by viewers, who compared his expressions to that of a "diva".
It is unclear what DiCaprio said or who he was speaking to, but his actions left many in stitches online.
“Leonardo DiCaprio deserves a separate Golden Globe just for this lol," one viewer wrote.
Another said: “Greatest facial actor in the game man.”, while a third added: "Leo’s just vibing, leave the man alone."
Leo's comedic antics came after the show's host Nikki Glaser threw a jab at him during her opening monologue.
Speaking to the One Battle After Another star, Glasner said: "What a career you've had. Countless iconic performances, you've worked with every great director, you've won three Golden Globes and an Oscar."
She then added the scorching punchline: "And the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30."
The brutal joke was met with gasps and laughter. But thankfully, DiCaprio saw the funny side and was caught chuckling on camera.
Glasner then said: "Leo, I'm sorry. That joke is cheap. "I tried not to, but we don't know anything else about you, man. There's nothing else. Open up!"
DiCaprio lost out on the on the best actor in a musical or comedy award to Timothée Chalamet, who won the won the gong for table tennis caper Marty Supreme.
All of the Golden Globes winners 2026
FILM
- Best Drama: Hamnet
- Best Musical/Comedy: One Battle After Another
- Best Non-English Language: The Secret Agent
- Best Animated: KPop Demon Hunters
- Best Actress Drama: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
- Best Actor Drama: Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
- Best Actress Musical/Comedy: Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Best Actor Musical/Comedy: Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
- Best Supporting Actress: Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
- Best Supporting Actor: Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
- Cinematic & Box Office Achievement: Sinners
- Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
- Best Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
- Best Original Song: Golden - KPop Demon Hunters
- Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson - Sinners
TV
- Best Drama Series: The Pitt
- Best Comedy/Musical Series: The Studio
- Best Limited Series: Adolescence
- Best Actress Drama: Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
- Best Actor Drama: Noah Wyle - The Pitt
- Best Actress Comedy/Musical: Jean Smart - Hacks
- Best Actor Comedy/Musical: Seth Rogen - The Studio
- Best Actress Limited Series: Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
- Best Actor Limited Series: Stephen Graham - Adolescence
- Best Supporting Actress TV: Erin Doherty - Adolescence
- Best Supporting Actor TV: Owen Cooper - Adolescence
- Best Stand-Up: Ricky Gervais - Mortality
- Best Podcast: Good Hang with Amy Poehler