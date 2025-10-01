Leonardo DiCaprio has led tributes to his "dear friend" and personal "hero", Dame Jane Goodall, following her death at the age of 91. Picture: Getty

Oscar-winning actor and environmental campaigner Leonardo DiCaprio has led tributes to his "dear friend" and personal "hero", Dame Jane Goodall, following her death at the age of 91.

The conservationist, who was the world's leading expert on chimpanzee behaviour, died from "natural causes" in California, The Jane Goodall Institute said in a statement on Wednesday. Tributes have since poured in for the ethologist, who began researching free-living chimpanzees in Tanzania in 1960, a time when it was unheard of for a woman to venture into the wilds of Africa. Hollywood actor DiCaprio, said "we all must carry the torch" for Dame Jane" and protect "our one shared home", in a post to Instagram on Wednesday. The Titanic star, 50, shared photos of him and Dame Jane who was made a UN Messenger of Peace in 2002, 12 years before DiCaprio was also given the honorific title. "Today we have lost a true hero for the planet, an inspiration to millions, and a dear friend," DiCaprio said. "Jane Goodall devoted her life to protecting our planet and giving a voice to the wild animals and the ecosystems they inhabit. "Her ground-breaking research on chimpanzees in Tanzania transformed our understanding of how our closest relatives live, socialise and think - reminding us that we are deeply connected not only to chimpanzees and the other great apes, but to all life. "For decades, Jane travelled the world with tireless energy, awakening generations to the wonder of the natural world. "She spoke directly to the next generation, instilling hope, responsibility and the belief that every individual can make a difference. She inspired millions to care, to act, and to hope. She never stopped. "My deepest condolences to her family. Please join me in honouring her legacy by supporting @janegoodallinst and other conservation groups which she cared about. "My last message to Jane was simple: 'You are my hero'. Now, we all must carry the torch for her in protecting our one shared home."

US comedian Ellen DeGeneres thanked Dame Jane in the caption of an Instagram post where she said the conservationist "broke barriers for women all over the world". Accompanying the comedian's message was a video of her interviewing Dame Jane, who said it was uncommon for women to be scientists when she started her career, aged 26. She also said that "everyone laughed" at her dream, except for her mother who said: "If you really want this you have to work really hard, take advantage of all opportunities, but don't give up."

