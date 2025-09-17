Actor speaks at UK screening of Paul Thomas Anderson thriller One Battle After Another in Leicester Square.

DiCaprio is promoting One Battle After Another. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Leonardo DiCaprio took the opportunity at the London premiere of One Battle After Another to pay tribute to Robert Redford, the Hollywood legend who died on Tuesday.



Benicio Del Toro, from left, Chase Infiniti, Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor and Sean Penn . Picture: Alamy

DiCaprio said: "Very sad news, very sad day. We lost an absolute legend in our industry. I admire him for not only his work as an actor, but as a director with Quiz Show. "We have a film tonight that we're premiering, that is a political thriller in a lot of ways, and he was the one that created the foundation for all that, with All The President's Men, Three Days Of The Condor.” He added: "But more so than anything, I've said it over and over again, he was an avid environmental advocate, was a member of the NRDC (Natural Resources Defence Council) like me, and he was a hero to a lot of people in our industry, including myself, so it's a huge loss." One Battle After Another co-stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, and Teyana Taylor were also seen on the red carpet.

When is One Battle After Another released in the UK? The black comedy action thriller is out in British cinemas on October 26. It is the first collaboration between DiCaprio and Anderson, with the actor taking a reported $25m to star. The film is based loosely on Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland and sees a disbanded group of former revolutionaries reunite to save the daughter of a member.

Vittoria Ceretti, Leonardo DiCaprio's partner, at the LA premiere for One Battle After Another. Picture: Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio factfile Age: 50 Oscars won: One, Best Actor for The Revenant in 2016 Net worth: $300-$350m, according to reports Who is Leonardo DiCaprio dating? The actor has been with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 27, since around August 2023.

DiCaprio in 2000 thriller The Beach. Picture: Alamy

