Leo's new leading lady! Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, confirms relationship with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 27, at Oscars
Leonardo DiCaprio went public with his latest relationship at last night’s star-studded Academy Awards.
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The Hollywood icon, who was beaten to the Best Actor gong by Michael B Jordan, was pictured alongside Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.
This marks the first time the One Battle Another star has brought 27-year-old Ceretti to an award ceremony, highlighting the seriousness of their relationship.
The pair were first linked in 2023 and have reportedly been dating since.
Read more: Oscars red carpet: Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne and Amy Madigan steal the show at 98th Academy Awards
Read more: One Battle After Another triumphs at Oscars taking home top gong - as Timothée Chalamet snubbed by Academy
Despite the pair not walking the red carpet together, they sat next to each other for the ceremony, which saw DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another take home a slew of awards.
It has been six years since DiCaprio was pictured alongside a partner at an awards show, when he attended the 2020 Oscars with Camila Morrone.
It comes as One Battle After Another claimed the top gong for best picture at this year's ceremony, while Timothée Chalamet found himself snubbed by the Academy in the wake of his controversial arts comments.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s saga about political revolutionaries won six gongs at the ceremony, including best director, best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor for Sean Penn.
But it's actress Jessie Buckley that stole the limelight at the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles overnight, completing her awards' season clean sweep, after being crowned best actress.
It's a ceremony that found Timothée Chalamet the butt of more than a handful of jokes at the hands of host and comic Conan O'Brien, who drew gasps after cracking a controversial joke about late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Chalamet had been tipped to win the night's top award, facing down Michael B Jordan for the best actor gong, but instead found himself snubbed by the Academy - and the night's light reprieve.
Michael B Jordan was named best actor for his dual role as twins in Sinners and paid tribute to past black Oscar winners as he collected his trophy.
Irish star Buckley, who won the best actress prize for her performance as William Shakespeare’s wife Agnes Hathaway – historically known as Anne – in Hamnet, dedicated her prize to “the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart” in an emotional speech.