Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti attend the Academy Awards. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Leonardo DiCaprio went public with his latest relationship at last night’s star-studded Academy Awards.

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The Hollywood icon, who was beaten to the Best Actor gong by Michael B Jordan, was pictured alongside Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. This marks the first time the One Battle Another star has brought 27-year-old Ceretti to an award ceremony, highlighting the seriousness of their relationship. The pair were first linked in 2023 and have reportedly been dating since. Read more: Oscars red carpet: Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne and Amy Madigan steal the show at 98th Academy Awards Read more: One Battle After Another triumphs at Oscars taking home top gong - as Timothée Chalamet snubbed by Academy

The pair were first linked in the summer of 2023. Picture: Getty

Despite the pair not walking the red carpet together, they sat next to each other for the ceremony, which saw DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another take home a slew of awards. It has been six years since DiCaprio was pictured alongside a partner at an awards show, when he attended the 2020 Oscars with Camila Morrone. It comes as One Battle After Another claimed the top gong for best picture at this year's ceremony, while Timothée Chalamet found himself snubbed by the Academy in the wake of his controversial arts comments. Paul Thomas Anderson’s saga about political revolutionaries won six gongs at the ceremony, including best director, best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor for Sean Penn. But it's actress Jessie Buckley that stole the limelight at the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles overnight, completing her awards' season clean sweep, after being crowned best actress.

Jessie Buckley, winner of the Best Actress Award for “Hamnet” and Michael B. Jordan, winner of the Best Actor Award for “Sinners”. Picture: Getty