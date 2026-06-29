Former New Zealand Olympian Les Mills has died at the age of 91.

Mills, who competed in discus and shot put at four Games between 1960 and 1972, later went on to found an international fitness brand and serve three terms as mayor of Auckland.

“He achieved a huge amount in his life. And the common thread throughout – whether in fitness, politics or family life – was that he always wanted to help others,” Mills’ son Phil said in a statement released to New Zealand media.

“Dad was immensely strong, driven, and always cared deeply for the less advantaged.

“He left a lasting impression on everyone he met, and his spirit lives on in gym workouts around the world, continuing to help people fall in love with fitness.”

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