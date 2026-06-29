Olympian and global fitness brand founder Les Mills dies aged 91
Mills competed in discus and shot put at four Games between 1960 and 1972
Former New Zealand Olympian Les Mills has died at the age of 91.
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Mills, who competed in discus and shot put at four Games between 1960 and 1972, later went on to found an international fitness brand and serve three terms as mayor of Auckland.
“He achieved a huge amount in his life. And the common thread throughout – whether in fitness, politics or family life – was that he always wanted to help others,” Mills’ son Phil said in a statement released to New Zealand media.
“Dad was immensely strong, driven, and always cared deeply for the less advantaged.
“He left a lasting impression on everyone he met, and his spirit lives on in gym workouts around the world, continuing to help people fall in love with fitness.”
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Mills won a total of five medals at the Commonwealth Games, including gold in the discus in 1966.
He also guided New Zealand discus thrower Beatrice Faumuina to the world title in 1997 and Commonwealth Games gold in 1998.
Mills was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 1973 for services to sport and a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2002 for services to local government and sport.
“Les Mills set a standard for what it takes to represent New Zealand at the Olympic and Commonwealth Games,” said New Zealand Olympic Committee chief executive Nicki Nicol.
“He competed at four Olympic Games and is a five-time Commonwealth Games medallist, exemplifying the consistency and commitment he showed to Athletics throughout his career.
“Our thoughts are with the Mills family and those close to him. His place in New Zealand’s Olympic history is firmly established and no doubt his legacy will continue to inspire.”