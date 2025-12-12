Less than half of NHS staff get flu jab despite virus 'tidal wave' ripping through hospitals
It comes after Wes Streeting told LBC that "people may die" if doctor strikes go ahead amid a wave of "superflu" in hospitals
Less than half of NHS staff have been vaccinated for the flu this year amid claims the virus could cause a "tidal wave" in hospitals before Christmas.
A free jab is offered to all frontline health workers but NHS data shows only 43.2 per cent of staff have taken it up, it has been reported.
Health officials have described the crisis as a "worst-case scenario" and say the outbreak is the worst on record for this time of year.
The warning comes after Wes Streeting told LBC on Friday that the NHS could collapse and people could die if doctor strikes go ahead.
Mr Streeting told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I don't want to catastrophise or sensationalise, [but] I cannot sit here and look you in the eye and tell you that no patient will come to harm or fatal harm. I cannot make that guarantee."
Earlier this week, the Government confirmed that an offer had been made to the BMA, whose members are due to vote on in the coming days.
A combination of vaccine fatigue and "antivax" sentiment has led to lower uptake since the Covid pandemic, when three-quarters of staff got their vaccines, the Times reports.
There was an average of 2,660 patients in hospital with flu every day last week, the highest on record for this time of year and admission rates for flu in England overall are highest among people over 75 and children under five.
Conall Watson, of the UK Health Security Agency, said: "There is still plenty of flu vaccine available to protect those who need it. What’s running out is time to be protected ahead of Christmas.
"If you are eligible this is the last chance to get protected as we head into Christmas, so make an appointment with the NHS today.
"If your child has missed out on their vaccination with the school immunisation team, you should still be able to get vaccinated through a community clinic over the next few weeks.
"Contact your NHS school immunisation team to find out arrangements in your area. The school should be able to provide their details if you can’t find them directly.
"Vaccination can make all the difference in preventing severe illness and hospitalisation for those eligible."
So far this year, 17.4 million people have received the NHS flu jab, about half of the total eligible.
Jabs are offered by the NHS to all children, adults aged 65 or over, pregnant women and under-65s at clinical risk due to underlying health conditions such as asthma.
For adults, the flu vaccine is administered as an injection while children are typically offered a nasal spray in school.