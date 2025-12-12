It comes after Wes Streeting told LBC that "people may die" if doctor strikes go ahead amid a wave of "superflu" in hospitals

Less than half of NHS staff have had the flu jab despite virus "tidal wave". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Less than half of NHS staff have been vaccinated for the flu this year amid claims the virus could cause a "tidal wave" in hospitals before Christmas.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting appeared on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast where he warned of the "particularly aggressive" strain of flu sweeping the nation. Picture: Alamy

Mr Streeting told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I don't want to catastrophise or sensationalise, [but] I cannot sit here and look you in the eye and tell you that no patient will come to harm or fatal harm. I cannot make that guarantee." Earlier this week, the Government confirmed that an offer had been made to the BMA, whose members are due to vote on in the coming days. A combination of vaccine fatigue and "antivax" sentiment has led to lower uptake since the Covid pandemic, when three-quarters of staff got their vaccines, the Times reports. There was an average of 2,660 patients in hospital with flu every day last week, the highest on record for this time of year and admission rates for flu in England overall are highest among people over 75 and children under five. Conall Watson, of the UK Health Security Agency, said: "There is still plenty of flu vaccine available to protect those who need it. What’s running out is time to be protected ahead of Christmas. "If you are eligible this is the last chance to get protected as we head into Christmas, so make an appointment with the NHS today.

Strikes by resident doctors may be put on hold after an offer was made to the BMA earlier this week. Picture: Alamy