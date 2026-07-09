Mark Zuckerberg faces backlash after a rare bacterium was discovered in wastewater near Meta’s $800m AI data centre in Wyoming, requiring “months of cleanup”.

The company is working on a 715,000sq ft campus in Cheyenne, Wyoming, which is expected to launch next year.

But Meta now finds itself under fire after city officials discovered a rare bacterium in wastewater near the project, forcing two water reclamation plants to be pushed offline.

The bacterium, known as Cupriavidus gilardii, is naturally occurring and found in soil and water.

Whilst typically harmless to the majority of healthy people, it can cause severe pneumonia, bloodstream and lung infections, and in extreme cases, death amongst those with a compromised immune system.

The bacterium was found in wastewater discharged by Goat Systems, a contractor developing the Meta project, according to Cheyenne’s Board of Public Utilities (BOPU)

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