A letter signed “Madeleine X” was posted through the door of Madeleine McCann’s parents’ home the day after two women accused of stalking them attended the property, a court has heard.

The next day, a letter was posted through the door.

Leicester Crown Court heard that Karen Spragg, 61, and 24-year-old Julia Wandelt, who claims to be the missing girl, visited the McCanns’ home in Leicestershire on December 7 last year.

Here is the full text of the letter:

“Dear Mum (Kate),

“I’m so sorry for causing you so much distress, but when I saw you yesterday, my emotions were so strong.

“I felt a close connection to you.

“I don’t like to see you being upset.

“All I want is to find out the truth. I have memories and I have gathered a lot of evidences supporting my case.

“I think that inside your heart you believe and know who I am and I am your daughter.

“I don’t understand why you don’t want to do a DNA test with me.

“I think you are scared, but whatever makes you scared, just remember that you are stronger than that.

“Yesterday, I heard a lot of care and love in your voice.

“I believe and I hope that you will find a way to contact me.

“Lots of love,

“Madeleine X”

Both Spragg and Wandelt deny stalking.