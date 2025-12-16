A think-tank has suggested there are "significant pressures on housing, public services and community cohesion"

England had "unprecedented levels of mass migration," a think tank has said. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Government is being urged to conduct an emergency national census in England after reports of "unprecedented levels of mass migration."

A think tank has suggested the last report, which was published in 2021, is now out-of-date due to rapid population growth. The Policy Exchange report, backed by former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Labour peer Lord Maurice Glasman, says that there are significant pressures on housing, public services and community cohesion. The report also raises concerns over ethnic and religious segregation in the UK which "contribute towards the threat of Islamist extremism." Read more: Home Office breached immigration detainees’ human rights, judge rules Read more: Heated rhetoric and highly restrictive policies on immigration threaten the resilience of the NHS and social care

The next census of England and Wales is due to take place in 2031, the Government confirmed earlier this year. Picture: PA

Mr Zahawi wrote: "Massive population growth, spurred by unprecedented levels of mass migration in the last five years or so, makes the case for an emergency census next year inarguable. "Public concerns over the impacts of migration on public services, social cohesion, and national identity must not be shunned. "A new census would provide civil society with fresh population data which deepens our understanding of how radically the situation has changed on the ground." Lord Glasman, who founded Blue Labour, a socially conservative grouping within the Labour Party, said that "in the interests of protecting critical infrastructure and identifying risks of civil unrest, the country needs up-to-date population data which provides vital on-the-ground insights."