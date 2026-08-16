Two people were taken to major trauma centres with "severe" injuries after three carriages derailed on their side, trapping passengers on board the Southern train

A British Transport Police crime scene manager and rail investigators at the scene where a train with around 150 people on board derailed near Lewes railway station in East Sussex on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The railway between Lewes and Haywards Heath will remain closed “for at least another ten days” after the train derailment that seriously injured two passengers.

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A Southern train derailed near Lewes, East Sussex, on Thursday. British Transport Police said on Friday that two people who sustained serious injuries were not deemed to be in a life-threatening condition and 18 other passengers had been discharged from hospital. The Rail Accident and Investigation Branch (RAIB) completed its work at the site on Saturday and has now handed it back to Network Rail while its investigation continues. Network Rail and Southern Rail said three carriages “derailed and slid part-way down the embankment” and that these will “need to be carefully lifted away by crane”. Read more: Second passenger train derails in Essex day after two injured in Lewes derailment Read more: Sussex train derailed after 'tracks buckled in heat,' says expert - as regular passengers complained of 'extreme' bumps on 'dodgy stretch'

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Alamy

They said the location makes this “particularly difficult” as the railway is close to a river, in a site of special scientific interest, and restricted road access was via a residential area. Once the train has been removed, engineers will be able to assess the damage to the railway and “understand the scale of the repair work needed before services can resume safely”. A statement from Network Rail and Southern Rail on Sunday said: “The railway between Lewes and Haywards Heath will remain closed for at least another ten days while teams recover the derailed train and begin repairs to the railway. “Customers travelling next week, and in the weeks ahead, are advised to check before they travel and, where possible, use alternative train services via Brighton. “Rail replacement buses will run between Lewes and Haywards Heath, serving Cooksbridge and Plumpton. These buses have limited capacity, so customers travelling to other stations should travel via Brighton instead.” They said tickets would be accepted on relevant alternative Southern, Thameslink and Southeastern services as well as Brighton & Hove Buses and London Underground services between London terminal stations.

Jo Shiner (left), the Chief Constable of Sussex Police, at the scene on Friday. Picture: Alamy