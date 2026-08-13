Passenger train derails near Lewes station as emergency services flood track and line closed
Emergency responders can be seen standing on top of the carriages that have flipped
A train has derailed near Lewes station in East Sussex, shutting the line as emergency services respond to the incident.
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The British Transport Police is responding alongside paramedics and the fire service.
Three carriages in the eight carriage train have reportedly tipped onto their sides.
Emergency responders and passengers can be seen standing on top of the carriages that have flipped.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they have been called to the incident near Lewes train station, alongside British Transport Police and ambulance services.
A senior government source has told LBC there are no fatalities. The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said a team of inspectors has been sent to the scene.
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Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has said on social media that she is "deeply concerned" of reports of the derailment.
She said: "Grateful to emergency services who are on the scene supporting those impacted. We are working quickly with the rail industry and local partners to assist passengers."
People are advised to avoid the area.
South East Coast Ambulance Service have deployed "specialist teams" to respond to the incident.
They said: "We were called shortly before 4pm today and have a number of ambulance resources at the scene, including specialist teams, working alongside our emergency service partners. We have no further information to share at this time but will provide updates as soon as possible."
Rail customers have been warned of "major disruption" for hours running through this evening by National Rail.
Southern Rail confirmed the carriages derailed between Haywards Heath and Lewes.
No trains can run between:
- Brighton and Lewes
- Haywards Heath and Lewes
- Seaford/Eastbourne and Lewes
Members of the public on the trains brought to a standstill by the incident, have been asked to remain on the train and await further instruction.
Anyone else travelling is asked to delay their journey until later today or use an alternative route.
Helena Dollimore, the Labour MP for Hastings and Rye in East Sussex, said: "I know many people locally will be concerned, and the thoughts of everyone are with those affected and the emergency services responding at the scene."
The derailment was described as “a very serious and developing incident” by James MacCleary, the MP for Lewes.
The general secretary of a transport trade union has said “with so many passengers reportedly involved” in a derailment near Lewes, “the immediate priority must be their safety and wellbeing”.
Maryam Eslamdoust, general secretary of the TSSA (The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association), said: “We are deeply concerned by today’s derailment and our thoughts are with the passengers, emergency services and rail workers affected.
“With so many passengers reportedly involved, the immediate priority must be their safety and wellbeing."
This is a breaking story. More to follow.