Emergency responders can be seen standing on top of the carriages that have flipped

Multiple carriages were turned on their side during the incident. Picture: X, Laura Arnold / LBC listener

By Ella Bennett and Alice Padgett

A train has derailed near Lewes station in East Sussex, shutting the line as emergency services respond to the incident.

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The British Transport Police is responding alongside paramedics and the fire service. Three carriages in the eight carriage train have reportedly tipped onto their sides. Emergency responders and passengers can be seen standing on top of the carriages that have flipped. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they have been called to the incident near Lewes train station, alongside British Transport Police and ambulance services. A senior government source has told LBC there are no fatalities. The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said a team of inspectors has been sent to the scene. Read More: Residents evacuated as 60 firefighters tackle extensive blaze in Stourbridge Read More: Train passengers urged to 'only travel if necessary' as temperatures soar

Images from social media show multiple carriages on their side. Picture: X, Laura Arnold

Passengers sat on top on the train after it derailed. Picture: LBC listener

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has said on social media that she is "deeply concerned" of reports of the derailment. She said: "Grateful to emergency services who are on the scene supporting those impacted. We are working quickly with the rail industry and local partners to assist passengers." People are advised to avoid the area. South East Coast Ambulance Service have deployed "specialist teams" to respond to the incident. They said: "We were called shortly before 4pm today and have a number of ambulance resources at the scene, including specialist teams, working alongside our emergency service partners. We have no further information to share at this time but will provide updates as soon as possible."

Internal damage to the train carriage after derailment. Picture: LBC listener

Rail customers have been warned of "major disruption" for hours running through this evening by National Rail. Southern Rail confirmed the carriages derailed between Haywards Heath and Lewes. No trains can run between: Brighton and Lewes

Haywards Heath and Lewes

Seaford/Eastbourne and Lewes

Southern Rail said people should delay their journey in this area until later on today, or use an alternative route to travel. Picture: X

National Rail's full statement: "No trains can run through Lewes until further notice. You will need to use an alternative route to reach your destination. "It is strongly recommended that you travel later on today, where possible. "If you are already travelling or must travel you should allow at least an additional 60 minutes to complete your journey today."