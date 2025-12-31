Lewis Capaldi told to get rid of 6ft wall after row with neighbour who says it 'dominates his house'
Lewis Capaldi has been ordered to lower a 6ft-high fence at his property near Glasgow after a neighbour complained it dominated his property.
The singer, 29, built the structure to improve the security and privacy of his property.
But despite his retrospective planning permission being filed with East Renfrewshire council.
The local authority has now decided the singer must now lower the height to a maximum of 5 feet and 3 inches.
Adam Dunwoodie, the neighbour, said that only one room in his house is not “dominated by the height and location” of the existing 6ft fence.
Writing to the council, Mr Dunwoodie said: “Our own concerns and objections have been mirrored by every visitor to our property.
“The fence, as it is currently located/constructed, has a significant adverse impact on our daily lives as well as our own property.”
Mr Dunwoodie added: “Our hope would be that planning approval for the fence in its current location and form should be rejected and that the necessary work to relocate and alter the height of the fence, considering the overall height relative to ground level, should be completed without delay.
“Whilst we fully understand the applicant’s desire for security and privacy and are willing to approach our objection with a constructive mindset, there are several significant factors regarding the existing construction that we strongly oppose.”
Mr Capaldi, who has been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome, was forced to take a break from music after struggling to finish his set at Glastonbury 2023.
He made a triumphant return to the same stage in June where he was a “secret” act and also released a new single called Survive.