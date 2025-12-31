Lewis Capaldi has been ordered to lower a 6ft-high fence at his property near Glasgow after a neighbour complained it dominated his property. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Lewis Capaldi has been ordered to lower a 6ft-high fence at his property near Glasgow after a neighbour complained it dominated his property.

The singer, 29, built the structure to improve the security and privacy of his property. But despite his retrospective planning permission being filed with East Renfrewshire council. The local authority has now decided the singer must now lower the height to a maximum of 5 feet and 3 inches. Adam Dunwoodie, the neighbour, said that only one room in his house is not "dominated by the height and location" of the existing 6ft fence.