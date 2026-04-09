The US and Iran agreed to a provisional two-week ceasefire in the war.

Taking to Truth Social early Thursday morning, Trump wrote: "All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with."

He warned that "if for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the 'Shootin’ Starts'."

Trump said it will be "bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before".