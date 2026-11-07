Warring Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will both receive 10-place grid penalties for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The Ferrari drivers have both changed their engines for the first time this season and, as such, have been hit with a penalty by the FIA.

But Hamilton immediately hit trouble in final practice. First, he complained of vibrations from his new engine before having to come in again with his car pouring smoke from the back.

He jumped out with 23 minutes remaining as his mechanics began taking his car apart. Hamilton ended the session 12th fastest.

The Ferrari pair held showdown talks with boss Fred Vasseur on Thursday evening after Hamilton’s fury over his teammate’s lap-one overtake on him in Mexico.

Hamilton questioned Leclerc’s mentality and vowed not to be silenced at Ferrari as he arrived in Brazil. Vasseur and Leclerc say the matter is settled after those talks.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton demands ‘serious talks’ after Charles Leclerc misfire

Read more: Charles Leclerc to miss Brazilian GP media duties after daughter’s birth