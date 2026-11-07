Warring Ferrari duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to receive grid penalties for Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton was unhappy with his teammate’s lap-one overtake on him in Mexico.
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Warring Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will both receive 10-place grid penalties for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
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The Ferrari drivers have both changed their engines for the first time this season and, as such, have been hit with a penalty by the FIA.
But Hamilton immediately hit trouble in final practice. First, he complained of vibrations from his new engine before having to come in again with his car pouring smoke from the back.
He jumped out with 23 minutes remaining as his mechanics began taking his car apart. Hamilton ended the session 12th fastest.
The Ferrari pair held showdown talks with boss Fred Vasseur on Thursday evening after Hamilton’s fury over his teammate’s lap-one overtake on him in Mexico.
Hamilton questioned Leclerc’s mentality and vowed not to be silenced at Ferrari as he arrived in Brazil. Vasseur and Leclerc say the matter is settled after those talks.
Read more: Lewis Hamilton demands ‘serious talks’ after Charles Leclerc misfire
Read more: Charles Leclerc to miss Brazilian GP media duties after daughter’s birth
THIS MOMENT! 😱— Formula 1 (@F1) November 1, 2026
Here is the first lap move from Leclerc on Hamilton, which is currently under investigation 👇#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/IX0YtniiKo
Their squabble allowed Max Verstappen to win last weekend’s race. The Dutchman has risen to second in the standings after victory in three of the last four races but will start from the rear of the grid on Sunday after taking on several new engine components.
It is a position he is familiar with having done the same here over the last two years, famously winning from 17th in the rain in 2024.
Verstappen set the pace in the final session before qualifying, beating new world champion Kimi Antonelli by just 0.025 seconds, with Lando Norris third.
George Russell, who has a five-place grid drop of his own, was fourth ahead of Leclerc.
Rain fell as final practice got underway on Saturday and is forecast across the weekend, with the chance of qualifying and Sunday’s race being affected.
Formula One announced a five-year extension for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix ahead of qualifying, confirming its place on the calendar until 2035.