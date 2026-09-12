The Ferrari driver attempted to complete another lap despite calls from his engineer to stop

Sir Lewis Hamilton crashed his Ferrari during practice in Madrid. Picture: Background: Press Association Inset: Piotr Zajac

By Sophie Clark

Sir Lewis Hamilton crashed his Ferrari in his last practice lap of the Madrid grand-prix circuit, and then ignored team orders to stop his car.

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Hamilton was on track to have the fastest practice lap out of his competitors before his car ended up a tyre wall on the final corner of the circuit. However, the seven-time World Champion then failed to comply with multiple requests for him to park his car, and attempted to complete another lap of the track. “Stop the car,” said Hamilton’s race engineer Carlo Santi following his crash. “Car is going,” Hamilton replied, despite sustaining damage to his front wing lodged under the front-right of his machine. Read more: ‘Car-killer’! Rookie Arvid Lindblad crashes as George Russell brands new Madrid F1 circuit the ‘riskiest’ on the calendar Read more: F2 fireball crash at ‘car killer' Madrid circuit ahead of inaugural F1 Grand Prix

Williams' Carlos Sainz at the MADRING circuit in Madrid. Picture: PA

Hamilton and Santi proceed to have a back and forth on the radio. Santi asked the Ferrari driver to “Stop in the safest place possible. To which Hamilton replied: “If I can make it back I will and if I can’t I will stop safely.” Santi then said: “We have a puncture on the front. Stop the car.” “I can see that,” responded Hamilton who continued to drive against his team’s wishes in an attempt to get back to his garage.

McLaren's Lando Norris during a practice lap in Madrid. Picture: PA