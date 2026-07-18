Lewis Hamilton will face a race against time to take part in qualifying for tomorrow’s Belgian Grand Prix after he crashed out of final practice.

In the final seconds on the concluding session at Spa-Francorchamps, Hamilton lost control of his Ferrari on the exit of Fagnes, racing through the gravel with the rear of his car thudding into the barrier.

“I have destroyed the car, mate,” said Hamilton as he came to an abrupt stop in the middle of the track.

Hamilton, unharmed in the accident, got out of his car to inspect the significant damage to the back right of his Ferrari – with his back-right wheel facing the wrong way.

Hamilton’s Ferrari mechanics will now have a little more than two hours to repair the seven-time world champion’s car. Qualifying for tomorrow’s race takes place at 16:00 local time (15:00 UK).

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