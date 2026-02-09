It comes following speculation the pair have enjoyed a string of secret dates

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian pictured at the Superbowl. Picture: X

By Alex Storey

Racing legend Lewis Hamilton and TV star Kim Kardashian seemed to confirm rumours the pair are dating after they were publicly for the first time at the Super Bowl.

The pair were pictured cosying up in the stands as the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium in San Fransisco. It is believed the couple shared a suite in the stadium, which caught the attention of other high-profile celebrities in attendance. "There were crowds of staff trying to catch a glimpse of them," a source told the US Sun.

The pair first met in 2014, and were pictured together in 2021 at the SJ. Magazine Innovator Awards. Picture: Getty

"At one point Lewis walked down the corridor and shortly after Kim followed him shortly after. "His eyes were straight on her in a protective way and they were in a big group hugging and kissing people." The stars are said to have started dating last month, and were seen sharing a night at the Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, which costs upwards of £1,000 a night. The couple were protected by security as they were given exclusive use of the spa, before having a meal in a private room on that occasion. Following the Superbowl appearance, Lip reading expert Nicola Hickling told the Daily Mail that Lewis could be seen to tell Kim about meeting his mother. He reportedly said something on the lines of: "No I don’t take just any girl to my mom, I mean you’re gonna meet someday." Kim then was said to reply "OK" as she made her way to the exclusive seat. They watched on the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks collide in a rematch of the 2015 Super Bowl, with the Seahawks emerging 29-13 victors.

Kim Kardashian attends the red carpet for the series 'All's Fair' by Disney+ at Teatro Copacabana Palace. Picture: Getty