Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash at Monza as George Russell sets pace
The pair came within centimetres of making contact with one another.
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen evoked memories of their 2021 title scrap as they clashed in practice for the Italian Grand Prix.
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Hamilton and Verstappen, the latter already aggrieved with his one-time rival for appearing to get in his way earlier in the session, came together in the closing moments.
Hamilton was forced to take to the escape road at the opening chicane – the scene of their infamous accident five years ago – after Verstappen launched his Red Bull underneath the seven-time world champion’s Ferrari.
The pair came within centimetres of making contact with one another.
“I got blocked by Max,” said Hamilton over the radio. “Yeah, he caused that,” counter-claimed Verstappen on the Red Bull intercom.
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Max and Lewis going wheel to wheel down the main straight 😮#F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/xrTXkrvVqg— Formula 1 (@F1) September 5, 2026
George Russell will head into qualifying as the favourite to secure a much-needed pole position after he finished quickest in final practice.
Russell, who was fastest in yesterday’s second running at Monza’s Temple of Speed, again led the way in the concluding session prior to qualifying later today.
The Englishman saw off Hamilton by a commanding 0.226 seconds, with Verstappen third.
Kimi Antonelli, who leads Mercedes team-mate Russell and Hamilton by 59 points in the championship standings, will serve a grid sanction for an engine change and start tomorrow’s race from the back of the field. He finished fourth in the order, 0.361 seconds slower than Russell.
World champion Lando Norris, who arrived in Italy off the back of consecutive wins in Hungary and the Netherlands, took fifth – four tenths off the pace.
Qualifying takes place at 16:00 local time (15:00 BST).