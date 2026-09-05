Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen evoked memories of their 2021 title scrap as they clashed in practice for the Italian Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Verstappen, the latter already aggrieved with his one-time rival for appearing to get in his way earlier in the session, came together in the closing moments.

Hamilton was forced to take to the escape road at the opening chicane – the scene of their infamous accident five years ago – after Verstappen launched his Red Bull underneath the seven-time world champion’s Ferrari.

The pair came within centimetres of making contact with one another.

“I got blocked by Max,” said Hamilton over the radio. “Yeah, he caused that,” counter-claimed Verstappen on the Red Bull intercom.

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