Cars will receive a software update in a bid to prevent a re-run of the scenes in Malaysia.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Lewis Hamilton feels the caution of Formula One bosses and its younger drivers has taken away some of the sport’s “seat of your pants” wet-weather driving.

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The seven-time world champion spoke about last weekend’s scenes in Malaysia, where drivers were effectively unable to power their cars in the wet conditions. The ‘Bahrain Grand Prix’ held at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia was overshadowed as F1 bosses had to abandon the start when some drivers, including Max Verstappen and Hamilton, were struck by gremlins – directly linked to the controversial 50-50 split between combustion and battery power – on the formation lap. The grid eventually limped back to the pit lane, and the race got underway after a 53-minute delay. It later emerged that new software had to be downloaded to the cars. As a result of the painstaking delay, the track was significantly drier than it was at the scheduled start time – with cars deployed on a mixture of intermediate and slick tyres. Read more: F1 cars to receive software update after blunder left driverless powerless in Malaysia rain farce Read more: 'Racing is my life': Fernando Alonso, 46, ends retirement speculation by signing up for another F1 season with Aston Martin

Rain during the Malaysia F1 race. Picture: Alamy

Full-wet tyres are seldom used in modern F1, and Hamilton was asked whether – aside from the unprecedented software glitch – a more conservative pattern has developed when it comes to racing in the rain. “Wet-weather races aren’t the same as we used to have, for sure,” Hamilton said in Singapore ahead of this weekend’s race. “I’ve had great races in 2008 in the rain, and ultimately back then we had more testing, and we did have better tyres for the rain. I love wet racing more than anything else. “I do think the guys running the show are far more cautious but then again the young drivers coming in are more and more cautious. “Us old-school drivers are like ‘let’s get racing’, and more of the youngsters are like ‘let’s not race’. So they’re (the FIA) getting two different bits of information, and they are super cautious as well. “That’s where I’m like ‘let’s get going’. That’s where we really get to test ourselves. Is it more risky? Absolutely.”

Lewis Hamilton driving in Malaysia. Picture: Alamy