Hamilton was furious on the radio during the race, accusing Leclerc of pushing him off.

Lewis Hamilton demands ‘serious talks’ after Charles Leclerc misfire. Picture: Kym Illman/Getty

By Ella Bennett

Lewis Hamilton demanded “serious talks” with Ferrari, questioning teammate Charles Leclerc's mentality.

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Hamilton’s first pole position in 1,197 days was undone on the opening lap as Leclerc charged through, running across the grass at turn four while his wobbling teammate lost out to Max Verstappen. That opened the door for Verstappen to take the win, while Hamilton exacted some revenge on Leclerc by passing him to claim second following a red-flag restart. The seven-time world champion believed Ferrari had the pace to win, while they ended up separated by third-placed Kimi Antonelli as the Italian clinched the world championship. Hamilton urged Ferrari to introduce “rules of engagement” following a coming together with Leclerc at September’s Italian Grand Prix. And he was again asking questions of his team following their latest showdown in Mexico City. Read more: Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest-ever F1 champion after finishing third in Mexican Grand Prix Read more: Lewis Hamilton hints F1 career could extend into 2030s: 'I am built differently'

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen lift Kimi Antonelli. Picture: Independent Photo Agency/Alamy

“We have to have some serious talks behind the scenes for sure,” Hamilton said. “I think the core thing to remember, which maybe comes with age, is that every decision you make in the car impacts all the people that work in the background for the whole team. “Working as a team is a part of our job and a part of our contract. We could have easily done that today. “This will just continue unless action is taken, unless a real deep, serious conversation is had. So, it shouldn’t happen moving forward. “Of course, the frustrations… today I’m happy because this guy (Antonelli) just won the championship and on the other side, I’m really p***ed.”

THIS MOMENT! 😱



Here is the first lap move from Leclerc on Hamilton, which is currently under investigation 👇#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/IX0YtniiKo — Formula 1 (@F1) November 1, 2026

Verstappen’s win saw him leapfrog Hamilton and George Russell to second in the championship, with Leclerc also in that fight. Ferrari sit second in the constructors’ standings. Hamilton was furious on the radio during the race, accusing Leclerc of pushing him off before complaining that his teammate had only been given a five-second penalty. He was in no mood to let up after the race. “When your teammate works against you and then you lose positions like that, it’s definitely tough,” he continued. “We don’t have rules of engagement, and whether or not that will change anything from Charles’ side, I don’t know. Something needs to change for sure. “Before I joined this team, when I was at Mercedes, I watched the back and forth between Charles and Carlos (Sainz), where they were battling so much that the person ahead just pulled away. “But it is one thing when that’s happening in fourth and fifth, as opposed to first and second, and you lose the win. That’s significant. “The guy (Leclerc) is 28 years old, so I don’t think it’s an age thing. I think it’s a mentality thing. “It’s like, ‘Do or die. Either I win or none of us do’, and it shouldn’t be that. “It should be us getting that one-two. You know, Silverstone, I could have gone all kamikaze on him and taken him off and lost us the win.”