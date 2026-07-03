Lewis Hamilton is 46 points behind Kimi Antonelli in the title race.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton after taking pole position after sprint qualifying. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Lewis Hamilton sent Silverstone wild by securing pole position for Saturday’s sprint race at the British Grand Prix.

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The Ferrari driver rose brilliantly to the occasion in front of his adoring home crowd to see off Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli by just 0.011 seconds. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will line up from third for Saturday’s 17-lap dash to the chequered flag, one place ahead of Hamilton’s team-mate Charles Leclerc. Hamilton insists he is not thinking about winning a record eighth world crown, but his performance here will do little to dampen a growing feeling that he is in the hunt for this year’s title. After Antonelli laid down a benchmark, the pressure was on Hamilton to deliver. But as he has done so often before, particularly at the British Grand Prix where no other driver can match his record nine wins, he pulled out a magic lap with his one stab at glory. Read more: ‘Look at Lando!’ Mercedes boss Toto Wolff tells George Russell not to give up on title dream despite nightmare run of luck Read more: Lewis Hamilton secures first Grand Prix win for Ferrari in Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton for Ferrari during Sprint Qualifying. Picture: Alamy

“I love this place and I love this crowd,” said Hamilton, 46 points behind Antonelli in the title race. “We are showing up every weekend with something and everyone has pushed to the max and I am really grateful I got that pole. It was very close to these guys. “We are ahead of Mercedes and Red Bull and these guys have so much power. But my team just won’t let up and they keep pushing. “It won’t always be like this. We didn’t expect we would be competing for the front row, but this is an amazing surprise and I am ecstatic. I don’t remember the last time I started on the front row here.”

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, finishes First in the Sprint Qualifying. Picture: Alamy