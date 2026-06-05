Formula One star Lewis Hamilton has said he will support both England and Brazil in this year's World Cup.

Hamilton, who was granted honorary citizenship of Brazil back in 2022, said he had always admired the South American country and the humble origins of many of its national football players.

Explaining his decision before the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, he said: “For me, it’s tied with England, honestly, Brazil has always been my favourite team.

"Growing up in England, I used to love watching Brazil play. I think it’s the colours, the culture, and the players always just looked the most skilled, they were so cool.

“I just appreciate where they come from. Many of the players come from the streets where they play with no shoes and there’s something quite special about Brazilian culture.”

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