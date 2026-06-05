Lewis Hamilton 'torn between supporting England and Brazil' ahead of World Cup kick off
Hamilton, who was granted honorary citizenship of Brazil in 2022, said Brazil has "always been my favourite team"
Formula One star Lewis Hamilton has said he will support both England and Brazil in this year's World Cup.
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Hamilton, who was granted honorary citizenship of Brazil back in 2022, said he had always admired the South American country and the humble origins of many of its national football players.
Explaining his decision before the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, he said: “For me, it’s tied with England, honestly, Brazil has always been my favourite team.
"Growing up in England, I used to love watching Brazil play. I think it’s the colours, the culture, and the players always just looked the most skilled, they were so cool.
“I just appreciate where they come from. Many of the players come from the streets where they play with no shoes and there’s something quite special about Brazilian culture.”
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The racing driver's childhood hero was Brazilian driver and three-time world champion Ayrton Senna, who died in a car crash in 1994.
Hamilton paid tribute to his hero by waving the Brazilian flag after winning at Interlagos in 2021.
The World Cup kicks off on 11 June and there is a fair chance the UK could play Brazil, which could put Hamilton in an awkward position.
The Three Lions have never defeated the Selecao in an international tournament.
Nor does England have a great overall record against Brazil - having registered four wins, 11 draws, and 12 losses.
The World Cup, which is taking place in North America this year, has become a source of controversy amid sky-high ticket prices and a ban on fans bringing in refillable bottles.
Just three weeks ago, FIFA updated its code of conduct policy for the North American stadiums that said "empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to (1 litre in) capacity, may be brought into the Stadium."
It has been reported that bottled water cost between four and six US dollars (between £3 and £4.50) at last summer’s Club World Cup in the United States.