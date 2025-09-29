Hamilton said it was the “hardest decision of my life”. Picture: Instagram lewishamilton

By Alice Padgett

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that his dog Roscoe died in his arms on Sunday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 40-year-old missed a Formula One tyre test over the weekend after the bulldog caught pneumonia. Hamilton posted on Instagram to reveal he had made the “hardest decision of my life” to put the 12-year-old to sleep. “After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end,” Hamilton wrote. Read More: Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny to headline next year's Super Bowl half-time show

“I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend. Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together. “Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have. It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet. “Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life—to love so deeply and to be loved in return.

"Rest in Peace Roscoe Hamilton, a true star in his own right.". Picture: Instagram lewishamilton

“Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel. “He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms.” Roscoe has been a regular feature in the F1 paddock and at major events such as awards ceremonies since the seven-time world champion adopted him in 2013. A post from the official F1 account on X paid tribute to Roscoe following the announcement. It read: "Rest in Peace Roscoe Hamilton, a true star in his own right.

The 40-year-old missed a Formula One tyre test over the weekend after the bulldog caught pneumonia. Picture: PA