A Christmas row has erupted at a UK University after a student group was given the go-ahead to put on a nativity play called A Gay in a Manger.

The second-year politics and international relations student said a similar play about Muslims called “A Gay in Mecca” would not be tolerated on campus.

However, some students did not see the funny side, with Josiah Diamond, 21, writing to the University to suggest Christians are being discriminated against.

The LGBTQ network at York St John University is set to put on the light-hearted play in which baby Jesus, Mary and her wife “Jo” are gay and the three wise men are drag queens.

The University’s student union refused to be drawn on the comparison and insisted there was “no differential treatment of religious groups.”

In a letter seen by the Telegraph, Mr Diamond told the University: “This portrayal is not only blasphemous in a direct sense, but of a particular offensive and violating nature to adherents of the faith and openly opposing doctrine.

“By allowing this performance to go ahead, the university is supportive of groups who chose to openly mock the Bible.

He added: “There cannot be a distinction between religious groups and between the rights and privileges of differing religious groups.

“We are amazed that York St John supports such an approach. I am certain that you would not allow Muslims at the university to be so treated. I believe that you are discriminating against Christians.”

Student union chief Donna Smith said the University was “committed to being an inclusive environment that respects and supports people of all faiths and none.”

“The planned performance has been given consideration of its script and context,” she told the Telegraph.

“I have found no evidence that the event constitutes unlawful harassment, discrimination, or hate speech under UK law.

“I believe there will be no use of threatening, abusive words or behaviour intended to stir up religious hatred. I believe this to be a reinterpretation of a religious theme which is protected under artistic expression.”

The play is scheduled to take place this evening and will cost £2.50 on the door.