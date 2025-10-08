The ban was introduced in Colorado in 2019 but is being revisited by lawyers during a court hearing this week.

US Supreme Court could overturn Colorado ban on conversion therapy for minors. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The US Supreme Court could be set to overturn LGBTQ conversion therapy laws for minors in Colorado following a legal battle.

The lawyers held session yesterday where several justices indicated they will side with overturning the ban. The conservative justices repeatedly questioned whether the law was an "unconstitutional regulation of speech" during the 90-minute session. At present, it is prohibited for licensed mental health professionals to provide conversion therapy to minors which "converts" people from being gay, lesbian or bisexual to straight. Read more: Trump administration announces closure of LGBTQ+ suicide prevention hotline during Pride month Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell to stay behind bars as US Supreme Court rejects appeal by Jeffrey Epstein's ex

They are also banned from attempting to change transgender and nonconforming individuals into people who identify with the sex they were labelled at birth. During a landmark hearing on Tuesday, the majority of justices signalled they were prepared to side with a licensed counsellor Kaley Chiles, who says the law violates her First Amendment rights. They appeared to reject the idea the state can regulate “talk therapy” the same way it may regulate medical conduct.

Chiles, a Christian, said she wants to engage in talk therapy with minor clients who want to "reduce or eliminate unwanted sexual attractions, change sexual behaviours, or grow in the experience of harmony with (their) physical body," CBS reports. However, those conversations with patients puts her at risk of violating Colorado's law which Ms Chiles stated was a concern. Anyone found in breach of the law faces fines of up to $5,000 along with threats of being suspended and Colorado is one of more than 20 states that have enforced bans on the therapies.

