Veterans persecuted under Armed Forces ‘gay ban’ given 100 days to claim up to £70,000. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

LGBT veterans persecuted under the Armed Forces’ historic “gay ban” have been warned they have just 100 days left to claim compensation of up to £70,000.

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Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has issued a final appeal for former service personnel affected by the policy to come forward before the Government’s redress scheme closes on December 12. Men and women serving in Britain’s Armed Forces between 1967 and 2000 could be interrogated, harassed, disciplined and thrown out of the military simply because they were gay. Nearly £60 million has now been paid to more than 1,800 veterans under a scheme set up to recognise the damage caused. Those dismissed or discharged because of the ban can receive a £50,000 payment, while a further impact payment of up to £20,000 is available to those who suffered other harms including investigations, harassment or disciplinary action. Read more: SAS veterans warn Government is risking Britain’s special forces capability over Troubles 'witch hunts' Read more: Smirking Putin says it's a 'military secret' whether Russia will launch attacks on British soil One veteran told LBC: “I joined the Army in 1999. I knew I was gay, but I don’t think I really understood that being gay could effectively make me a criminal. Even now, that seems crazy to me, that what happens in my personal life could be illegal. “I deployed on numerous operational tours and not once did the fact that my "partner" was actually my boyfriend make any difference to my ability to do the job.”

Final 100-day countdown begins for LGBT veterans to claim ‘gay ban’ compensation. Picture: Alamy

One former soldier, named only as Jean, described the impact of being investigated while serving in the Women’s Royal Army Corps. “When your country turns its back on you, you just feel worthless,” she said. Jean had been serving as a physical training instructor when her military career was brought to an end after she was investigated under the ban. She said the experience damaged her confidence, identity and sense of self-worth for years afterwards. Jean has since applied for restorative measures and is now urging others who endured similar treatment to come forward. “Please come forward. You don’t have to do this on your own, and there is support to help you through it,” she said. The financial scheme was introduced following an independent review into the treatment of LGBT personnel in the UK Armed Forces. Veterans can also apply for non-financial measures including an official letter of apology, replacement service items and a restoration ceremony.

Thousands urged to come forward as £70,000 Armed Forces ‘gay ban’ compensation deadline looms. Picture: Alamy

Mr Streeting said: “No one should face persecution or have to hide who they are. The ban caused lasting harm to many brave personnel who served our country. “I hope all eligible veterans come forward before the application deadline closes in 100 days, and urge everybody across our armed forces and LGBT+ communities to spread the word.” Veterans charity Fighting With Pride has previously warned that applications appear particularly low in the North East, Yorkshire, South West England and Scotland. It has also called for more female veterans affected by the ban to come forward and believes around 1,000 people who may be eligible have still not applied. Equalities Minister Simon Lightwood described the policy as a “shameful chapter” in Britain’s history. “LGBT+ veterans being removed from or banned from joining the armed forces is a shameful chapter in our country’s history,” he said. “This government wants to ensure what they went through is properly recognised; it must never happen again. “Veterans affected have just 100 days left to apply for recognition. It is up to all of us to spread the word and make sure they get the justice they deserve.”