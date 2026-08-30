Unexpectedly low numbers of veterans from the North East of England, Yorkshire, South West England and Scotland have claimed compensation

Dawn Loynes was unlawfully dismissed in 1994. Picture: Supplied

By Issy Clarke

Around 1,000 'missing' LGBT veterans impacted by the historical gay ban in the army have been urged to claim compensation before a looming deadline.

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Unexpectedly low numbers of veterans from the North East of England, Yorkshire, South West England and Scotland have claimed redress for mistreatment under the pre-2000 “gay ban” in the armed forces, according to data from the charity Fighting With Pride. Fewer women veterans are also believed to have come forward than expected, the charity said. LGBT servicemen and women face the ever-nearing deadline of December 12 to apply for the Government’s financial redress scheme, which awards £50,000 discharge payments, and up to £20,000 in additional impact payments. Under the ban, which was in place between 1967 and 2000, men and women in the army, navy, and air force were subjected to brutal interrogation and bullying, and forced out of service, often with long-term impacts on their life and careers. Read more: Prince Harry looking to launch 'commercial' scheme which values veterans as he announces UK move Read more: Inside Russia’s growing army of ‘disposable’ civilian agents recruited on Telegram

Royal Navy veteran Dawn Loynes, who was unlawfully dismissed in 1994, pictured in uniform during her time in service. Picture: Supplied

Fighting With Pride, which advocates on behalf of the LGBT forces community, in June launched its “Battle for Lost Veterans” campaign, urging those yet to come forward to apply for financial redress. It believes there are approximately 1,000 people eligible for the scheme yet to have made a claim. Some 65 veterans have made themselves known since the campaign was launched two months ago, but only 19 of these are in areas where there are known to be high populations of military veterans. Some eight of those are from the South West of England, six are from Scotland, four from the North East, and only one from Yorkshire and the Humber. In other areas much higher numbers have come forward, including the North West and South East of England, where 11 veterans apiece have made themselves known since the campaign was launched in June.

Dawn Loynes today. Picture: Supplied

Peter Gibson, Fighting With Pride chief executive, said: “At Fighting With Pride, we’re determined to find every last veteran who’s owed justice. Nobody should be left behind. “As the only LGBTQ+-specific armed forces charity, we will help anyone impacted by the ban to apply for what is rightfully yours, before it’s too late. “If you know anyone who served and suffered under this outrageous historic policy, please help us find everyone. We can be contacted via our Fighting With Pride website. We’re determined to restore pride and dignity in service.” The charity has also called on more women veterans to make applications for the scheme.

Peter Gibson, CEO Fighting With Pride, who advocate on behalf of the LGBT forces community. Picture: Supplied

Some 61% of women who took part in a judge-led inquiry into the ban reported mistreatment under the ban, yet less than half of those who have come forward so far are women. Dawn Loynes, a Royal Navy veteran who was unlawfully dismissed in 1994, encouraged other women to come forward to claim redress. She said: “The mistreatment I experienced as a young female sailor had a profound and lasting impact on my life. While nothing can undo what happened, reconnecting with my military family, receiving my beret, and having my experiences recognised have all been important steps in my healing. “I know that for many people affected by the ban, coming forward can feel daunting. Revisiting painful memories and reliving experiences that many have spent years trying to move beyond can be difficult and deeply emotional. Everyone’s journey is different, but it is important to know that you do not have to face that journey alone, and support is available throughout the process.”