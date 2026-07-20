Liam Gallagher has said a new Oasis album would not "cure the world of bad breath and constipation," as he urged fans to forget about new music and enjoy upcoming shows.

The Britpop band is set to play 12 homecoming dates at the Etihad in Manchester over six weeks from June, before heading to Hertfordshire for six Knebworth concerts in September.

But fans who were still holding out for a first new album since 2008's Dig Out Your Soul were told to relax and enjoy the hits by Gallagher, who let his Twitter followers down in his own way.

A fan tweeted: "Oasis new album please please please im sorry but i think the new album will actually change lives."

But Gallagher said: "NO I’m just not prepared for the criticism if it doesn’t sell 100 million copies in the 1st hour cure bad breath and constipation for the nation if it doesn’t turn back time for Cher and some other s*** let’s just to some gigs and be happy thank you."

Oasis split in 2009 when Liam Gallagher fell out with his brother Noel, and the pair launched solo careers before reuniting to perform across the world in 2025.

The Live '25 shows, which saw them take in stadiums across the UK, were well-received by fans and demand was such that more reunion shows have been mooted for 2027.