Liam Neeson fought off bear in dressing gown while on romantic break with Pamela Anderson
Liam Neeson fought off bear in dressing gown while on romantic break with Pamela Anderson, the Baywatch star has claimed.
Anderson told reporters that during the pair's whirlwind romance on the set of the Naked Gun, they spent an intimate week in upstate New York.
During the break, Anderson said that the Irish actor also chased off a bear from the breakfast window in his dressing gown.
Retelling the story, Anderson expressed her irritation that critics had deemed their relationship as a publicity stunt, stating that despite being short-term "the feelings were real".
“I always was laughing when people thought: ‘Oh, that’s a publicity stunt,’” Anderson said. “I’m like: ‘A publicity stunt? This is real. We have real feelings.’”
They called the relationship off after the week, with Anderson admitting they are better as friends.
She said: “I adore Liam but we are better friends, in full honesty.
“He is such a supporter of this new trajectory in my career and kindly tells me he is very proud of me. I’m sure we will always be in each other’s lives.”
In an interview with People, she told reporters “we went our separate ways to work on other films”, describing their connection as “a little bit of a Nancy Meyers film”.