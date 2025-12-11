Liam Neeson fought off bear in dressing gown while on romantic break with Pamela Anderson, the Baywatch star has claimed. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Liam Neeson fought off bear in dressing gown while on romantic break with Pamela Anderson, the Baywatch star has claimed.

Anderson told reporters that during the pair's whirlwind romance on the set of the Naked Gun, they spent an intimate week in upstate New York. During the break, Anderson said that the Irish actor also chased off a bear from the breakfast window in his dressing gown. Retelling the story, Anderson expressed her irritation that critics had deemed their relationship as a publicity stunt, stating that despite being short-term "the feelings were real".

Anderson told reporters that during the pair's whirlwind romance on the set of the Naked Gun, they spent an intimate week in upstate New York. Picture: Getty