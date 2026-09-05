The documentary "Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger" follows the gradual repair of one of music's most famous fractured relationships over weeks of rehearsal and months on the road

Liam and Noel Gallagher attend the "Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger" Photocall during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino on September 05, 2026. Picture: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Liam Gallagher pumped his fist in the air and his brother Noel flashed a victory sign as the Oasis rock stars arrived by water taxi at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday ahead of a documentary chronicling their blockbuster reunion tour.

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Asked by a Reuters reporter how it felt to be in Venice, Liam replied: "Biblical man, biblical." Noel opted for a more Italian response: "Bellissimo." Later, Liam appeared less impressed by photographers yelling for attention. "Why all the shouting? Is this what you do at the Venice Film Festival? Scream at people?" he asked. Oasis, the Manchester band whose anthems helped define the 1990s before feuding between the two brothers tore it apart, reunited last year for a tour across Britain, Ireland, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Read more: Dec admits he stole from M&S in blunder which saw him 'nearly arrested' Read more: Man About The House and Robin's Nest star Richard O'Sullivan dies aged 82

Liam Gallagher, Artistic Director Alberto Barbera and Noel Gallagher attend the "Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger" Photocall during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino on September 05. Picture: Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

The documentary "Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger" follows the gradual repair of one of music's most famous fractured relationships over weeks of rehearsal and months on the road. "You sort of saw that reconciliation happen on stage in front of the world," said Dylan Southern, who directed the film alongside Will Lovelace. The thaw takes time. When Liam arrives for his first rehearsal he doesn't acknowledge anyone around him before leaving abruptly without saying goodbye. Underscoring their mutual animosity, Noel reveals that their respective children had never met before the reunion tour but swiftly went on to become great friends. At the end of the film, Noel describes Liam as "delightful" — something he admits he had never expected to hear himself say.

Members of British rock band Oasis, including Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, arrive on stage at Soldier Field in Chicago on August 28, 2025. Picture: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images