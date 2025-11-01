Liam Gallagher issues stark warning to Oasis fan who launched flare during opening show of Australian tour
The rock star blasted the concertgoer after the concerning scenes from Marvel Stadium
Oasis rockstar Liam Gallagher has launched a scathing attack on a fan who launched a flare during the first night of the band's Australian tour.
The Wonderwall singer warned the fan 'you will get yours trust me' after the rowdy scenes during the concert at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on Thursday.
The band kicked off the latest leg of their world tour in front of 55,000 fans but the show came to a standstill half way through Champagne Supernova when the flare was set off.
The pyrotechnic landed on the ground in the middle of a packed moshpit as fans then attempted to back away.
OASIS FAN LAUNCHES FLARE INTO THE CROWD IN MELBOURNE. THERE WERE NO REPORTED INJURIES 🇦🇺#oasislive25 pic.twitter.com/T9h8AWAVZj— Oasis World (@oasisworld_) October 31, 2025
It is understood no injuries were reported but authorities are looking into it.
Both brothers continued their set with 53-year-old Liam briefly pausing to shout: "That was naughty. Naughty, naughty, naughty."
He then took to social media after the show to condemn the incident.
He wrote: "To the massive C*** who launched that flare into the crowd last night at the gig in Melbourne you are 1 seriously f***ed up individual and you will get yours trust me."
The tweet wracked up over 60,000 likes and one fan Fran Willix, who had also flown from Perth to attend the concert with her teenage daughter, said it wasn't until afterwards concertgoers realised the severity.
"When I saw the flare I thought it was odd but didn’t register it because it was during such a huge song and everyone was so excited about that," she told Metro.
"Before the band had come on stage, there had been inflatable beach balls flying around so it seemed to be another thing in the air.‘But reading Liam Gallagher's comments and seeing the news, I've registered how serious it was.
"Security going into Marvel Stadium was very tight, so I’m not sure how they got it in.
"There were lots of people who were drunk, so maybe the person who set it off was pi**ed and had no regards for the rules."
The band are set to play at Marvel Stadium again on Saturday and then Tuesday, before taking the sold-out tour to Sydney for two dates.