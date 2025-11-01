The rock star blasted the concertgoer after the concerning scenes from Marvel Stadium

Liam Gallagher warned the fan: "You will get yours trust me.". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Oasis rockstar Liam Gallagher has launched a scathing attack on a fan who launched a flare during the first night of the band's Australian tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Wonderwall singer warned the fan 'you will get yours trust me' after the rowdy scenes during the concert at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on Thursday. The band kicked off the latest leg of their world tour in front of 55,000 fans but the show came to a standstill half way through Champagne Supernova when the flare was set off. The pyrotechnic landed on the ground in the middle of a packed moshpit as fans then attempted to back away. Read more: Oasis guitarist 'Bonehead' pulls out of reunion tour as he issues devastating health update Read more: Nelly Furtado announces she's quitting music for the 'foreseeable future'

The brothers were kicking off the Australian leg of their tour in front of 55,000 fans at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium. Picture: Alamy

OASIS FAN LAUNCHES FLARE INTO THE CROWD IN MELBOURNE. THERE WERE NO REPORTED INJURIES 🇦🇺#oasislive25 pic.twitter.com/T9h8AWAVZj — Oasis World (@oasisworld_) October 31, 2025

It is understood no injuries were reported but authorities are looking into it. Both brothers continued their set with 53-year-old Liam briefly pausing to shout: "That was naughty. Naughty, naughty, naughty." He then took to social media after the show to condemn the incident. He wrote: "To the massive C*** who launched that flare into the crowd last night at the gig in Melbourne you are 1 seriously f***ed up individual and you will get yours trust me." The tweet wracked up over 60,000 likes and one fan Fran Willix, who had also flown from Perth to attend the concert with her teenage daughter, said it wasn't until afterwards concertgoers realised the severity.

The show was the first of three at the stadium. Picture: Alamy