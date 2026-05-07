A Buckinghamshire coroner has said he “awaits developments” as the investigation into the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne continues in Argentina, a pre-inquest review has heard.

Senior coroner Crispin Butler told the hearing on Thursday there had been no updates since the last pre-inquest review in January last year, when he said he would seek full reports and eyewitness statements before a final inquest.

“Since the last pre-inquest review, we have had no further disclosure of evidence from Argentina via the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office,” Mr Butler said.

“My understanding is the investigations are continuing and I await further developments.

“Documentation received prior to this pre-inquest hearing have undergone a process of translation,” he added.