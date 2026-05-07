Coroner awaits Argentina updates as Liam Payne death investigation continues
A Buckinghamshire coroner has said he “awaits developments” as the investigation into the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne continues in Argentina, a pre-inquest review has heard.
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Senior coroner Crispin Butler told the hearing on Thursday there had been no updates since the last pre-inquest review in January last year, when he said he would seek full reports and eyewitness statements before a final inquest.
“Since the last pre-inquest review, we have had no further disclosure of evidence from Argentina via the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office,” Mr Butler said.
“My understanding is the investigations are continuing and I await further developments.
“Documentation received prior to this pre-inquest hearing have undergone a process of translation,” he added.
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He also said he would share the relevant documents with Liam Payne’s family, who did not attend the brief hearing at Beaconsfield Coroner’s Court on Thursday.
Payne died aged 31 on October 16 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony.
A post-mortem examination report said he died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage” after falling from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires.
In February 2025, a court in Argentina dropped charges of criminal negligence against three of the five people who had been charged in connection with his death.
After his band went on hiatus, Payne launched a successful solo career, releasing his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019, which included the songs Polaroid and Strip That Down featuring Quavo, and the track For You with Rita Ora.
The inquest was adjourned until a further pre-inquest review on December 1.