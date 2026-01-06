The former Derby and Hull boss said the opportunity to take over at Stamford Bridge was a 'chance too good to turn down'

Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior has agreed to become the new Chelsea boss. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Chelsea have appointed Liam Rosenior as their new head coach on a deal until 2032.

The 41-year-old revealed earlier on Tuesday morning during a farewell press conference at Ligue 1 club Strasbourg that he had “verbally agreed” to replace Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge. The deal was rubber-stamped soon after as he returns to English football following previous spells in charge at Derby and Hull. Rosenior said on the club’s official website: “I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed head coach of Chelsea Football Club. “This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies. “My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies. “To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job.“I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves.” Earlier today, at a press conference at the Ligue 1 club, Rosenior described the opportunity as an 'opportunity he couldn't say no to.'

Liam Rosenior has described the opportunity to manage Chelsea as a 'chance I couldn't turn down'. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca leaves club as favourite to replace Italian emerges Read More: Enzo Maresca dodges questions on claims he had endured his 'worst 48 hours' as Chelsea manager Rosenior, 41, will return to English football after spells at Derby and Hull, with a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in Europe. He leaves Strasbourg seventh in Ligue 1 after 17 matches and knows it was an opportunity he could not turn down. “I want to make this clear, I am here because I care about this club and I felt it was right to answer your questions physically before I move on with the next stage of my career,” he added. “I am so excited for the future, my whole life has worked to be a coach and now to be presented this opportunity at a world class football (club) is something I have always dreamed of. “With that is a mixed emotion of sadness of what I am leaving behind. This is the last day I wake up as Strasbourg manager. “I hope the fans here can understand that. I am looking forward to the challenge, if I didn’t think I was ready, I wouldn’t have accepted it. “The reality is Strasbourg is not on the level as Chelsea. There are certain clubs you just cannot just turn down. I hope the fans can see that.” Rosenior confirmed his backroom staff Khalifa Cisse, Ben Warner and Justin Walker would also join Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca won two triophies during his spell at Stamford Bridge although the team has struggled in recent weeks. Picture: Alamy