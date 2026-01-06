Chelsea appoint Liam Rosenior on seven-year deal as former Strasbourg boss replaces Enzo Maresca
The former Derby and Hull boss said the opportunity to take over at Stamford Bridge was a 'chance too good to turn down'
Chelsea have appointed Liam Rosenior as their new head coach on a deal until 2032.
The 41-year-old revealed earlier on Tuesday morning during a farewell press conference at Ligue 1 club Strasbourg that he had “verbally agreed” to replace Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.
The deal was rubber-stamped soon after as he returns to English football following previous spells in charge at Derby and Hull.
Rosenior said on the club’s official website: “I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed head coach of Chelsea Football Club.
“This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies.
“My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies.
“To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job.“I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves.”
Earlier today, at a press conference at the Ligue 1 club, Rosenior described the opportunity as an 'opportunity he couldn't say no to.'
Rosenior, 41, will return to English football after spells at Derby and Hull, with a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in Europe.
He leaves Strasbourg seventh in Ligue 1 after 17 matches and knows it was an opportunity he could not turn down.
“I want to make this clear, I am here because I care about this club and I felt it was right to answer your questions physically before I move on with the next stage of my career,” he added.
“I am so excited for the future, my whole life has worked to be a coach and now to be presented this opportunity at a world class football (club) is something I have always dreamed of.
“With that is a mixed emotion of sadness of what I am leaving behind. This is the last day I wake up as Strasbourg manager.
“I hope the fans here can understand that. I am looking forward to the challenge, if I didn’t think I was ready, I wouldn’t have accepted it.
“The reality is Strasbourg is not on the level as Chelsea. There are certain clubs you just cannot just turn down. I hope the fans can see that.”
Rosenior confirmed his backroom staff Khalifa Cisse, Ben Warner and Justin Walker would also join Chelsea.
Chelsea have won just one of their last seven Premier League matches and sit 15 points off leaders Arsenal.
Despite recent poor results, Maresca has won two trophies during his time in West London and helped stabilise the club after a chaotic period in the wake of Roman Abramovich’s departure.
The Blues are in a Carabao Cup semi-final and are currently 13th in the Champions League league phase.
The Italian’s relationship with the club’s hierarchy first began to collapse after he made a series of cryptic comments following Chelsea’s victory against Everton - calling the following 48 hours the “worst of his career.”
He left after his team drew with Bournemouth. After the match he claimed he was too unwell to speak to the press, a claim club sources allege is false.
Liam Rosenior's career
As a player:
- Bristol City (2002-2003) - 41 appearances, 3 goals
- Fulham (2003-2007) - 51 appearances, 1 goal
- Torquay United (loan, 2004) - 10 appearances
- Reading (2007-2010) - 69 appearances, 1 goal
- Ipswich Town (loan, 2009-2010) - 31 appearances, 1 goal
- Hull City (2010-2015) - 161 appearances, 1 goal
- Brighton & Hove Albion (2015-2018) - 112 appearances, 1 goal
As a manager:
- Derby County (interim, 2022)
- Hull City (2022-2024)
- Strasbourg (2024-2026)