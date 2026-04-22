Chelsea sack Liam Rosenior as head coach after five back-to-back Premier League losses
The former Hull and Strasbourg boss signed a six-and-a-half-year deal in January
Liam Rosenior has been sacked as head coach after a fifth straight Premier League loss on Tuesday night.
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The former Hull and Strasbourg boss signed a six-and-a-half-year deal in January and started brightly but the team have plummeted down the table and are almost certain to miss out on qualification for the Champions League.
The Blues’ hopes of qualifying for the Champions League were further dented in a 3-0 loss at Brighton, with head coach Rosenior saying his side’s performance was “indefensible”.
Callum McFarlane will take charge until the end of the season, starting with Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Leeds.
Rosenior said on Tuesday he needed to identify which players he can trust after his side’s woeful result at the Amex Stadium.
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It was Chelsea’s fifth straight league loss without scoring for the first time since 1912.
“I understand their frustration,” Rosenior said of the fans.
“The buck stops with me. I have thick skin and I understand why the fans are frustrated.
“I’m frustrated with the performances we’re putting in. I’ve just got to keep working hard with the staff, with the players.
“But what I do need to do is really look at how we go about games, the personnel of the team, who I can trust and rely on in difficult moments, because not enough players showed that.”
Rosenior branded the south-coast performance “indefensible” after Brighton leapfrogged Chelsea into sixth spot thanks to goals from Ferdi Kadioglu, Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck.