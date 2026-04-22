Liam Rosenior has been sacked as head coach after a fifth straight Premier League loss on Tuesday night.

The former Hull and Strasbourg boss signed a six-and-a-half-year deal in January and started brightly but the team have plummeted down the table and are almost certain to miss out on qualification for the Champions League.

The Blues’ hopes of qualifying for the Champions League were further dented in a 3-0 loss at Brighton, with head coach Rosenior saying his side’s performance was “indefensible”.

Callum McFarlane will take charge until the end of the season, starting with Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Leeds.

Rosenior said on Tuesday he needed to identify which players he can trust after his side’s woeful result at the Amex Stadium.

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