Liberal Democrat MP Caroline Voaden said she was still waiting for an apology.

Lib Dem MP Caroline Voaden has spoken out about her altercation with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A female MP who had a physical altercation with Nigel Farage in the Commons said she was “shocked and bloody angry” by the incident.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liberal Democrat Caroline Voaden said in a social media post directed at the Reform UK leader that she was “still waiting for the apology you were required to write to me”. Mr Farage faced accusations he “physically shoved” the Lib Dem MP at Parliament’s state opening earlier this year. Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper made the claim after Mr Farage said he had skipped John Healey’s Budget to avoid a possible “physical altercation” in the Commons following an incident at the state opening earlier this year. The Reform UK leader claimed his parliamentary prayer card, which MPs use to reserve a seat in the chamber, had been removed on Wednesday. He told a post-Budget press conference that he wanted to “avoid conflict” in the chamber, after claiming he had been involved in an altercation with another MP at the state opening of Parliament on May 13. Read more: Read more:

Reform's Robert Jenrick spoke to LBC about the altercation. Picture: LBC