‘Shocked and bloody angry’: Female Lib Dem MP breaks silence on altercation with Farage
Liberal Democrat MP Caroline Voaden said she was still waiting for an apology.
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A female MP who had a physical altercation with Nigel Farage in the Commons said she was “shocked and bloody angry” by the incident.
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Liberal Democrat Caroline Voaden said in a social media post directed at the Reform UK leader that she was “still waiting for the apology you were required to write to me”.
Mr Farage faced accusations he “physically shoved” the Lib Dem MP at Parliament’s state opening earlier this year.
Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper made the claim after Mr Farage said he had skipped John Healey’s Budget to avoid a possible “physical altercation” in the Commons following an incident at the state opening earlier this year.
The Reform UK leader claimed his parliamentary prayer card, which MPs use to reserve a seat in the chamber, had been removed on Wednesday.
He told a post-Budget press conference that he wanted to “avoid conflict” in the chamber, after claiming he had been involved in an altercation with another MP at the state opening of Parliament on May 13.
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A House of Commons spokesperson later said Mr Farage’s prayer card was removed because it did not have a valid time stamp.
Ms Voaden, the MP for South Devon, said on X: “Shocked and bloody angry I think… it takes more than that to shake me.
“I may be a woman, but I’m not the snowflake here.”
In an earlier post, she wrote: “I’m still waiting for the apology you were required to write to me… Though I won’t hold my breath.”
The Liberal Democrats had indicated one of their MPs was the other person involved in the May altercation which Mr Farage was referring to.
Speaking to LBC, Reform Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick said Mr Farage did not attend the Budget on Wednesday because he was afraid of a physical altercation in The Commons.
He told LBC's Tom Swarbrick: “Well, as I understand it, when Nigel went to, I think it was the King's Speech, a load of bolshy Lib Dem MPs got in the way of him and made it very difficult for him to join the procession to go and listen to the King's Speech in the normal way.
“I wasn't a witness to that, but it sounds like it was pretty petty and pretty nasty," said the Reform MP."
A Lib Dem spokesperson dismissed Mr Jenrick's version of events as "utter nonsense."
"The incident happened - but only when Nigel Farage attempted to shove a female Liberal Democrat MP out of the way during the State Opening of Parliament," they said.