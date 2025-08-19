Lib Dem leader Ed Davey has expressed concern that Donald Trump wants a deal with Vladimir Putin at any cost. Picture: Global

By Rebecca Henrys

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has expressed concerns that Donald Trump wants a deal with Vladimir Putin, even if it is not in the best interest of Ukraine, and the UK must be seen to lead support for the war-torn nation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

His comments follow a landmark meeting between the US president and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, which outlined security guarantees for Ukraine and the next steps towards peace. Trump announced that he has since spoken with Mr Putin to set up trilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine with the United States acting as a mediator. Talks between Mr Trump and Mr Putin in Alaska on Friday ended without a deal, but fears have been raised that the former made concessions to Mr Putin. Speaking to LBC, Sir Ed said: "We're still digesting what occurred in the White House, but I'm still pretty worried that Donald Trump just wants to do a deal with Vladimir Putin and that comes first rather than the interest of Ukraine and European security. "So, I think the UK's position must always focus on that - what President Zelenskyy is thinking about the deal and also making sure that we're seen to be leading the support for Ukraine." Read more: Zelenskyy 'ready to meet Putin' after breakthrough White House talks - as Starmer hails ‘real progress' Read more: Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'deliberately killing civilians' hours before crunch talks with Donald Trump

Volodmyr Zelenskyy has said he is ready to meet Vladimir Putin following crunch talks at the White House. Picture: Ukrainian Presidency / Handout

The European 'coalition of the willing' including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO secretary general Mark Rutte, also attended the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy. The Prime Minister praised the talks as "good and constructive" adding that there was a sense of unity among those involved. "The coalition of the willing the Prime Minister has put together and supported by Macron and Merz and others is really critical," added Sir Ed. "But, I think we need to send a message to the Kremlin and indeed the White House that we are there with Ukraine to the end. "And that's why we've been saying give them more military support, seize those frozen Russian assets, send that signal that we're not there to back some deal that Trump wants just because Trump wants to do a deal." The Lib Dem leader believes that sending RAF Typhoons into Ukrainian airspace is something that should be considered to ensure the country's security.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks as France's President Emmanuel Macron listens during a meeting with President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the East Room of the White House. Picture: Alamy