A senior Liberal Democrat MP has quit the party’s front bench in what is reported to be an effort to topple leader Sir Ed Davey.

Mr Maynard is reported to have asked parliamentary colleagues to back a vote of no confidence in the leader.

The Financial Times reported that the resignation is intended to trigger Sir Ed’s removal.

The party confirmed that Charlie Maynard, the MP for Witney, had quit as a Treasury spokesman on Friday.

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Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper backed Sir Ed, saying the “vast majority” of the party’s MPs wanted him to remain as leader and were “furious at this distraction”.

She said: “We Liberal Democrats are the last line of defence against a Reform UK government, and Ed is determined to lead a strong and united party into the next general election whenever it comes.

“As Ed said at conference we are in the fight of our lives against the right who want to turn our country into their version of Trump’s America.”

Mr Maynard himself declined to comment.

His resignation comes amid reported frustration with the party’s lack of progress since the 2024 election that saw it secure a record 72 MPs.

Since then, the party has gained little ground in the polls, with the latest YouGov survey putting the Liberal Democrats on 11% – just below their share in 2024.