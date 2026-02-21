The Liberal Democrats would support the removal of Andrew from the line of succession, Sir Ed Davey has told LBC.

Speaking to LBC's Gina Davidson at Scottish Lib Dem Conference this morning, Sir Ed said that he thinks the public would expect Parliament to enact change.

"I think we do need to make sure that not only the police investigation goes on without all the support and without it being prejudiced, so that no one is above the rule of law.

"But I think the public would expect Parliament to act as well, and I don't think anyone would expect the former Prince Andrew to be able to secede to the Crown."

The Government has pledged to consider removing the former Duke of York from the monarchy’s line of succession - a decision Sir Ed said he and his party would support.

"I think it would be intolerable for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to succeed to the Crown.

"It’s not not as remote as some people think – if you look at a few tragedies. So we have to take action."

Read more: Murder investigation launched after teenager stabbed to death in mosque car park

Read more: Searches continue at Andrew’s former home as ministers consider removing him from line of succession