Lib Dems support removal of Andrew from line of succession, says Ed Davey
"I think the public would expect Parliament to act," said the leader of the Liberal Democrats.
The Liberal Democrats would support the removal of Andrew from the line of succession, Sir Ed Davey has told LBC.
Speaking to LBC's Gina Davidson at Scottish Lib Dem Conference this morning, Sir Ed said that he thinks the public would expect Parliament to enact change.
"I think we do need to make sure that not only the police investigation goes on without all the support and without it being prejudiced, so that no one is above the rule of law.
"But I think the public would expect Parliament to act as well, and I don't think anyone would expect the former Prince Andrew to be able to secede to the Crown."
The Government has pledged to consider removing the former Duke of York from the monarchy’s line of succession - a decision Sir Ed said he and his party would support.
"I think it would be intolerable for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to succeed to the Crown.
"It’s not not as remote as some people think – if you look at a few tragedies. So we have to take action."
When asked whether this would cause any longer term damage to the monarchy and the way it is perceived, Sir Ed said he was hopeful the public continue to support the institution.
"Well, I hope it doesn't, because the monarchy has served our country incredibly well over the years and people need to just look at what might replace it. And I think they'll want to stick with our King and that tradition.
"I think it does need to be more transparent. I do want to see much greater transparency and scrutiny."
It is understood that Sir Keir Starmer’s Government will consider introducing such legislation when the police investigation concludes.
However, any changes would also require the agreement of other countries which share the UK monarch, including Australia, Canada and Jamaica.
On Saturday, police continued their searches at Andrew’s former home – Royal Lodge, in Windsor, Berkshire.
On Thursday morning, he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegations were made against him following the release of files related to paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.