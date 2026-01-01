The Government has played down reports the pharmaceuticals deal could cost the NHS an extra £3 billion a year in drug costs, with No 10 and Health Secretary Wes Streeting suggesting the figure would be around £1 billion by March 2029

Sir Ed Davey speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The deal with Donald Trump’s US which could see the NHS pay billions more for drugs should be scrapped, with the money put towards social care instead, the Liberal Democrats have said.

The agreement keeps US imports of UK pharmaceuticals tariff-free for three years in return for the NHS raising its threshold for spending on new medicines by 25%. But Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper said the money used to pay off the "bully in the White House" could have been used to fund social care. The Lib Dems called on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to personally lead cross-party talks on the future of the social care system. The approach was announced 12 months ago, but the Lib Dems complained so far only one cross-party meeting has taken place as part of Baroness Casey's independent commission on adult social care. The Government has played down reports the pharmaceuticals deal could cost the NHS an extra £3 billion a year in drug costs, with No 10 and Health Secretary Wes Streeting suggesting the figure would be around £1 billion by March 2029. Read More: Concerns over access to breakthrough asthma medicines

In response to the Lib Dem attack, the Government repeated that the £3 billion claimed cost of the deal was incorrect and no money will be cut from frontline NHS services to fund the agreement. Picture: Alamy