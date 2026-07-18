They have claimed FIFA no longer serves the game or its supporters, but rather capitulates to corrupt political interests and corporate greed.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a reception at Trump Tower. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Liberal Democrats have called on UEFA to completely withdraw from FIFA, claiming that football’s global governing body is "corrupt beyond repair".

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The call comes in the wake of accusations of corruption in the 2026 World Cup when FIFA overturned a match suspension for US striker Folarin Balogun following direct backroom lobbying from President Donald Trump. The Lib Dems have also criticised ticket prices at the tournament, with dynamic pricing driving final tickets past £24,000, and border authorities turning away both fans and referees. They have said that FIFA no longer serves the game or its supporters, but rather capitulates to corrupt political interests and corporate greed. Lib Dem MP Munira Wilson told LBC's Matthew Wright: "Given what we've seen happening with the red card, with the price gouging, with these hydration breaks for commercial reasons that have broken the rhythm and flow of games through this World Cup, I think it's time to call time on all of this and to really get up and to take a stand." Read more: Ed Davey demands Fifa ban Argentine players from World Cup final over Falklands banner Read more: Donald Trump piles on Thomas Tuchel criticism by questioning Harry Kane role

Referee shows a red card to Folarin Balogun (2nd R) of the United States during the round of 32 match. Picture: Alamy

She added: "And I want the FA to work with UEFA to call for a new global governing body that puts fans, that puts football federations at its heart, and brings transparency and accountability back into the game, and that it isn't all just about money, as we've been hearing." The party argues that ultimately it is the fans who are the ones who are caught in the middle, where they are both “seeing the rules of the game undermined” whilst having their “wallets squeezed for all they are worth”. The Liberal Democrats previously pushed for an international fan charter to safeguard supporters against the predatory pricing strategies FIFA has implemented and give fans across the globe a voice. They have also called for Gianni Infantino’s resignation and for FIFA officials to appear before parliament to increase accountability and transparency.