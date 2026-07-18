Lib Dems call for UEFA to leave FIFA over 'corruption'
They have claimed FIFA no longer serves the game or its supporters, but rather capitulates to corrupt political interests and corporate greed.
The Liberal Democrats have called on UEFA to completely withdraw from FIFA, claiming that football’s global governing body is "corrupt beyond repair".
Listen to this article
The call comes in the wake of accusations of corruption in the 2026 World Cup when FIFA overturned a match suspension for US striker Folarin Balogun following direct backroom lobbying from President Donald Trump.
The Lib Dems have also criticised ticket prices at the tournament, with dynamic pricing driving final tickets past £24,000, and border authorities turning away both fans and referees.
They have said that FIFA no longer serves the game or its supporters, but rather capitulates to corrupt political interests and corporate greed.
Lib Dem MP Munira Wilson told LBC's Matthew Wright: "Given what we've seen happening with the red card, with the price gouging, with these hydration breaks for commercial reasons that have broken the rhythm and flow of games through this World Cup, I think it's time to call time on all of this and to really get up and to take a stand."
Read more: Ed Davey demands Fifa ban Argentine players from World Cup final over Falklands banner
Read more: Donald Trump piles on Thomas Tuchel criticism by questioning Harry Kane role
She added: "And I want the FA to work with UEFA to call for a new global governing body that puts fans, that puts football federations at its heart, and brings transparency and accountability back into the game, and that it isn't all just about money, as we've been hearing."
The party argues that ultimately it is the fans who are the ones who are caught in the middle, where they are both “seeing the rules of the game undermined” whilst having their “wallets squeezed for all they are worth”.
The Liberal Democrats previously pushed for an international fan charter to safeguard supporters against the predatory pricing strategies FIFA has implemented and give fans across the globe a voice.
They have also called for Gianni Infantino’s resignation and for FIFA officials to appear before parliament to increase accountability and transparency.
Liberal Democrat Leader, Ed Davey MP, said: "The rot inside FIFA means the organisation is now corrupt beyond repair. I now believe that the only route forward is for the FA, along with other European governing bodies, to lead a coordinated exit from FIFA.
"Infantino has crossed red line after red line - when are we going to blow the final whistle? He has allowed the likes of Donald Trump to dictate on field decisions, whilst allowing corporate greed to exploit fans at will, destroying the integrity of the beautiful game.
“It is time for UEFA to step up and walk away from FIFA, and start working with other confederations to build a clean, transparent governing body that puts fans first."
The Lib Dems’ call also comes after the White House’s World Cup chief defended Argentinian players who unfurled a banner claiming ownership of the Falkland Islands after their victory over England on Wednesday.
Fifa’s rules prohibit the display of political messages during the World Cup, and Downing Street has urged the governing body to investigate.
But Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House’s Fifa taskforce, said on Friday night that the US constitution’s free speech protections meant the Argentina team had a right to “make those statements”.