By Connor Hand

The Liberal Democrats have called on the UK’s competition watchdog to launch an investigation into price gouging by US drug giants, after LBC revealed supplies of the ‘King Kong’ of weight loss jabs will be suspended in the UK.

Eli Lilly, which produces Mounjaro - a weight loss jab used by around 750,000 Brits - has told its two UK distributors to temporarily stop taking orders amid recent “unprecedented demand” for the drug. The surge in demand, which has prompted the order freeze, is believed to have been sparked by pound-shedding Brits looking to get hold of the drug before its price rises by up to 170% at the start of September. Earlier this month, Eli Lilly said it was introducing a dramatic hike to bring Mounjaro’s price in line with other European markets, arguing the UK had benefitted from “significantly lower” costs. As a result, the monthly cost for those on the highest dose of the drug will increase from £122 to £330. Those on lower doses will also see increases, though they are unlikely to be as steep. Experts fear this could push people towards unregulated black market alternatives. The decision was taken shortly after President Trump announced he would be taking action to lower drug prices in the United States, threatening drug companies with sanctions if they did not offer US customers the lowest price for their products. The Liberal Democrats have now called on the UK’s competition regulator to launch an investigation into how President Trump’s so-called “Most-Favoured Nation” approach will affect UK consumers. Read more: US drug giant to temporarily halt UK Mounjaro orders Read more: Wegovy sales spike after maker of rival Mounjaro ramps up UK price

The party wants the regulator to examine what sanctions can be issued against firms like Eli Lilly if they introduce sharp increases to UK drug prices. Their health spokesperson, Helen Morgan, pointed to LBC’s revelation as an example of the real-world impact of the White House’s pharmaceutical policies. “Trump’s economic vandalism is now threatening the health and wellbeing of people here in the UK,” Ms Morgan said. “Ministers should be instructing the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to launch an investigation into this price gouging and make plain the sanctions that can be levelled if Eli Lilly continues down this path. “Global pharmaceutical companies are the latest industry to be put under Trump’s thumb through his relentless bullying and Brits are the ones paying with their wallets and their health. “It is time the Government made it crystal clear to the White House and Eli Lilly that the health of our nation will not be held to ransom, demand that this price hike is reversed and ensure these drugs are available for those who need them.” LBC approached the CMA and Eli Lilly for comment.

Dervis Gurol, who runs Healthy-U Pharmacy in Saltdean, East Sussex, said he has witnessed customers attempt to stockpile the jab ahead of September 1st, when prices are due to spiral: “When panic sets - and we [saw] this [during] Covid - people act without any kind of normality,” he told LBC. “For the last two weeks now,” Mr Gurol continued, “people have tried to register with multiple pharmacies to obtain the same drug from multiple places because they're panic buying. It's almost like the toilet paper scenario we had at Covid times.” Mr Gurol added that as well as existing patients topping up their supply, “an influx” of new customers had been prompted to start their journey on the drug before its price rockets in September. “As recently as half an hour ago, we have had a patient on the phone that's been querying if we can supply him with 12 pens of Mounjaro because they obtained a private prescription from a private doctor,” he explained. “Instead of panicking, what they should be doing is seeking advice or a consultation from somebody that's going to be a registered healthcare professional that can assist them. One of those fearing Mounjaro’s price increase and potential reduced availability is 37-year-old Amanda, who has been taking it since February. “I've spent thousands on this drug in the last six months and have seen great results - it's really stressful not knowing when your regular pharmacist can get you another dose,” Amanda said tearfully. She continued: “If this was any other repeat prescription, we wouldn't be experiencing this. It's now making me look around other, less reputable online sites - that's worrying.” The Liberal Democrats point to hundreds of thousands of Brits who could be in a similar position to Amanda, with 90% of those taking Mounjaro in the UK paying for it privately. On the broader supply issue, Eli Lilly told LBC: "Lilly has allocations in place for pharmacies and providers that order stock from us, to manage our supply and ensure patients maintain access. “There are legal protections in place, enforced by the MHRA, to prevent inappropriate stockpiling of medicines by providers. We encourage patients to only order based on their current treatment plan, to reduce the risk of localised disruption."