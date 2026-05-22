Liberal Democrats announce candidate for Makerfield by-election
Councillor and professional fundraiser Jake Austin to take on Andy Burnham and others for the Greater Manchester seat
The Liberal Democrats have announced a councillor and professional fundraiser as their candidate for the Makerfield by-election.
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Jake Austin was the Liberal Democrat candidate in the Greater Manchester Mayorality election in 2024 when he ran against Andy Burnham, the Labour winner who is now standing for the seat.
Reform, Conservative, Restore, and Loony candidates have also been announced for the vote, which will be on June 18, with the Green Party now choosing a new runner after Chris Kennedy withdrew.
Mr Austin was announced on Friday and has stated his willingness to revitalise high streets, improve public transport across the North West, and provide affordable homes for the next generation.
He has lived in the area his whole life and is a councillor for Greater Manchester Combined Authority.
Upon being announced, Mr Austin said: “I’m thrilled to have been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Makerfield.
"Voters in Makerfield deserve so much more than the failing Labour government or the divisive politics of Reform UK.
“We have a real opportunity to champion the issues that matter most to people: the cost of living, protecting our natural environment and supporting our local high streets and businesses.”