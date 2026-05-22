The Liberal Democrats have announced a councillor and professional fundraiser as their candidate for the Makerfield by-election.

Jake Austin was the Liberal Democrat candidate in the Greater Manchester Mayorality election in 2024 when he ran against Andy Burnham, the Labour winner who is now standing for the seat.

Reform, Conservative, Restore, and Loony candidates have also been announced for the vote, which will be on June 18, with the Green Party now choosing a new runner after Chris Kennedy withdrew.

Mr Austin was announced on Friday and has stated his willingness to revitalise high streets, ⁠improve public transport across the North West, and provide affordable homes for the next generation.

He has lived in the area his whole life and is a councillor for Greater Manchester Combined Authority.