Liberal Democrats MP arrested and suspended from party amid police probe
A Liberal Democrat MP has had the whip suspended pending the outcome of a police investigation, a party spokesperson said.
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Cameron Thomas was arrested by Gloucestershire Police on Wednesday night, it is understood.
His office has been contacted for comment.
A Lib Dem spokesperson said the party was “unable to comment further” while an “investigation is ongoing”.
Mr Thomas’ party membership is also understood to have been suspended.
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The former RAF officer has served as MP for Tewkesbury since the 2024 general election.
He spent 23 years in the Royal Air Force career as was deployed to Iraq, the Falklands and Oman.
On Wednesday night, he posted a video to Instagram seemingly showing him wearing an England football shirt with bunting in the background.
LBC has approached Gloucestershire Police for comment.