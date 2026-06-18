A Liberal Democrat MP has had the whip suspended pending the outcome of a police investigation, a party spokesperson said.

Cameron Thomas was arrested by Gloucestershire Police on Wednesday night, it is understood.

His office has been contacted for comment.

A Lib Dem spokesperson said the party was “unable to comment further” while an “investigation is ongoing”.

Mr Thomas’ party membership is also understood to have been suspended.

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