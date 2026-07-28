The then 18-year-old had regularly been speeding and driving whilst using her mobile phone, despite passing her driving test less than three weeks before the fatal collision happened.

By Flaminia Luck

A "reckless" driver who killed two and seriously injured three in a horror crash as a teen has had her sentence increased.

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Liberty Mitchell pleaded guilty to overtaking on the wrong side of the road and causing the fatal collision that killed a teacher and taxi driver in Gloucestershire back in 2022. Mitchell, a self-employed domestic cleaner, was arrested at the scene and later charged in connection with the collision. A police investigation found the then 18-year-old had regularly been speeding and driving whilst using her mobile phone, despite passing her driving test less than three weeks before the collision happened. Her social media also showed she had been filming Snapchat videos whilst behind the wheel. One video showed her driving 100 miles per hour on a county road and another showed her veering onto the opposite side of the road towards an oncoming car as friends shouted for her to stop.

Liberty Mitchell passed her driving test less than three weeks before the fatal collision. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

In February, Mitchell, 21, of Chipping Norton, was sentenced to six years and eight months imprisonment. As well as being jailed, Mitchell was disqualified from driving for eight years and four months, has to undertake an extended driving test to regain her licence and was ordered to pay a statuatory surcharge. On Tuesday, Mitchell had her sentence increased by two years and seven months, to nine years and three months, after the Attorney General, Ellie Reeves KC MP, referred her case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

Mitchell filmed herself speeding and driviing recklessly. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

Police were called to the B4425 at Riversmeet North near Aldsworth shortly after 12.45pm on Friday 2 December 2022 with a report of a serious collision which involved multiple vehicles. The collision, which took place near Aldsworth, involved a Mini Cooper being driven by Mitchell, an Audi A3, a Polestar 2 and a Seat Leon taxi. Mitchell had been travelling 96mph in a 60mph zone seconds before impact, the original court hearing was told. The then-teen had attempted to overtake three vehicles at once before trying to abort the manoeuvre and ended up hitting the taxi, causing a pile-up involving multiple vehicles.

Mitchell was driving a Mini Cooper. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

Emergency services attended and the driver of the taxi, Octavian Codreanu, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, school teacher Moyra Whelan, 35, was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment and died later that day from her injuries. She had been on the way to a wedding when she died. Several other people were taken to hospital for treatment, and many are now living with a daily reminder of the collision after sustaining serious and life changing injuries. Read more: Three convicted over TikTok murder which saw two killed in high-speed car chase have appeals refused Read more: Serial killer who dismembered victims also murdered cellmate over ‘snoring’

School teacher Moyra Whelan was on her way to a wedding when she died in the crash. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

'Reckless actions' Attorney General Reeves said: "Liberty Mitchell's reckless actions behind the wheel claimed the lives of two people and left many others with life-changing injuries. "My deepest sympathies go to the loved ones of Octavian Codreanu and Moyra Whelan, and to all those whose lives have been devastated by this tragedy. "The offender had previously filmed herself speeding and shared it on social media, showing disregard for the danger she posed to others. "I welcome the Court of Appeal's decision to increase her sentence, and I pay tribute to the emergency services who treated the injured at the scene."

Attorney General Ellie Reeves referred her case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme. Picture: Getty