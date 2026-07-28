'Reckless' teen driver who filmed herself speeding before killing two in horror crash has sentence increased
The then 18-year-old had regularly been speeding and driving whilst using her mobile phone, despite passing her driving test less than three weeks before the fatal collision happened.
A "reckless" driver who killed two and seriously injured three in a horror crash as a teen has had her sentence increased.
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Liberty Mitchell pleaded guilty to overtaking on the wrong side of the road and causing the fatal collision that killed a teacher and taxi driver in Gloucestershire back in 2022.
Mitchell, a self-employed domestic cleaner, was arrested at the scene and later charged in connection with the collision.
A police investigation found the then 18-year-old had regularly been speeding and driving whilst using her mobile phone, despite passing her driving test less than three weeks before the collision happened.
Her social media also showed she had been filming Snapchat videos whilst behind the wheel.
One video showed her driving 100 miles per hour on a county road and another showed her veering onto the opposite side of the road towards an oncoming car as friends shouted for her to stop.
In February, Mitchell, 21, of Chipping Norton, was sentenced to six years and eight months imprisonment.
As well as being jailed, Mitchell was disqualified from driving for eight years and four months, has to undertake an extended driving test to regain her licence and was ordered to pay a statuatory surcharge.
On Tuesday, Mitchell had her sentence increased by two years and seven months, to nine years and three months, after the Attorney General, Ellie Reeves KC MP, referred her case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
Police were called to the B4425 at Riversmeet North near Aldsworth shortly after 12.45pm on Friday 2 December 2022 with a report of a serious collision which involved multiple vehicles.
The collision, which took place near Aldsworth, involved a Mini Cooper being driven by Mitchell, an Audi A3, a Polestar 2 and a Seat Leon taxi.
Mitchell had been travelling 96mph in a 60mph zone seconds before impact, the original court hearing was told.
The then-teen had attempted to overtake three vehicles at once before trying to abort the manoeuvre and ended up hitting the taxi, causing a pile-up involving multiple vehicles.
Emergency services attended and the driver of the taxi, Octavian Codreanu, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, school teacher Moyra Whelan, 35, was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment and died later that day from her injuries. She had been on the way to a wedding when she died.
Several other people were taken to hospital for treatment, and many are now living with a daily reminder of the collision after sustaining serious and life changing injuries.
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'Reckless actions'
Attorney General Reeves said: "Liberty Mitchell's reckless actions behind the wheel claimed the lives of two people and left many others with life-changing injuries.
"My deepest sympathies go to the loved ones of Octavian Codreanu and Moyra Whelan, and to all those whose lives have been devastated by this tragedy.
"The offender had previously filmed herself speeding and shared it on social media, showing disregard for the danger she posed to others.
"I welcome the Court of Appeal's decision to increase her sentence, and I pay tribute to the emergency services who treated the injured at the scene."
After the original sentencing in February, Sergeant Williams from the Serious Collision Investigation Team said: "This case was due to go to trial, and I’m pleased that Mitchell pleaded guilty and has now been sentenced.
"Her actions tragically killed taxi driver Octavian Codreanu and his passenger, school teacher Moyra Whelan, as well as seriously injuring three others.
"Friday 2 December 2022 is a day that will be ingrained in not only the minds of the families who lost a loved one, but also the numerous victims who have suffered horrendous injuries and who are still recovering today, as well as the large number of witnesses who stopped to help and whose lives have also been affected.
"Our thoughts remain with those who have suffered loss and injuries, and I’d like to thank the families of everyone involved in the collision for their patience and bravery during what has been a lengthy process."