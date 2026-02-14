By Flaminia Luck

A woman has been jailed after killing two and seriously injuring three in a horror crash as a teen.

Liberty Mitchell pleaded guilty to overtaking on the wrong side of the road and causing the fatal collision that killed a teacher and taxi driver in Gloucestershire back in 2022. Mitchell was arrested at the scene and later charged in connection with the collision. A police investigation found the then 18-year-old had regularly been speeding and driving whilst using her mobile phone, despite passing her driving test less than three weeks before the collision happened. Her social media also showed she had been filming Snapchat videos whilst behind the wheel. One video showed her driving 100 miles per hour on a county road and another showed her veering onto the opposite side of the road towards an oncoming car as friends shouted for her to stop.

Mitchell was driving a Mini Cooper. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

Police were called to the B4425 at Riversmeet North near Aldsworth shortly after 12.45pm on Friday 2 December 2022 with a report of a serious collision which involved multiple vehicles. The collision, which took place near Aldsworth, involved a Mini Cooper being driven by Mitchell, an Audi A3, a Polestar 2 and a Seat Leon taxi. Emergency services attended and the driver of the taxi, Octavian Codreanu, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, school teacher Moyra Whelan, 35, was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment and died later that day from her injuries. Several other people were taken to hospital for treatment, and many are now living with a daily reminder of the collision after sustaining serious and life changing injuries.

School teacher Moyra Whelan died in the crash. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

In mitigation Mitchell's lawyer said her overtaking manoeuvre on the day was a momentary lapse of judgement by a young and inexperienced driver. He went on to say that Mitchell was unable to appreciate the risks and dangers that were involved in the manoeuvre due to her lack of driving experience.

Mitchell filmed herself speeding and driviing recklessly. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

On Friday, Mitchell, 21, of Chipping Norton, was sentenced to six years and eight months imprisonment. As well as being jailed, Mitchell was disqualified from driving for eight years and four months, has to undertake an extended driving test to regain her licence and was ordered to pay a statuatory surcharge.

Liberty Mitchell was sentenced to six years and eight months imprisonment. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary