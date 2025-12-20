Hundreds of Bondi lifeguards lined the beach to remember the lives lost in the massacre at the Hanukkah celebration almost one week ago.

There was a two-minute silence and a fly-by over the beach by a rescue helicopter as the uniformed lifesavers stood arm in arm looking out to sea.

Surf lifesavers played a critical role in the aftermath of the attack. They ran to the scene with first aid kits and, in some cases, were barefoot.

After the ceremony, the red and yellow crowd walked back towards their clubs and through the park where their colleagues saved lives on Sunday.

Vice president of the North Bondi Surf Club, Phil Suriano, said: "Our members were first responders, and what they're going through and what they've seen, few people have ever seen."

Many more stayed on the beach, preparing to carry out their primary role as lifeguards on one of Australia's most iconic coastal spots.

