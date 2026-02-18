Breaking
Man in serious condition after light aircraft crashes in North Yorkshire
A man is in a serious condition following a light aircraft crash in North Yorkshire.
Police received a report of a light aircraft crash in the Masham area at 12.21pm on Wednesday.
The man, believed to be the sole occupant of the aircraft, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The Air Accident and Investigation Branch has been informed.
