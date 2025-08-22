Lil Nas X arrested after rapper found 'wandering streets in his underwear' before 'attacking police officers'
American rapper Lil Nas X was arrested after being found wandering the streets of Los Angeles in his underwear in the early hours before assaulting officers, police say.
The award-winning "Old Town Road" musician was then reportedly taken to hospital after suffering a possible drug overdose.
Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were alerted to an undressed man wandering the streets just before 6am.
The rapper reportedly charged and officers when they arrived – and he was then arrested for battery on a police officer.
He also punched an officer twice in the face, a source told NBC News, prompting police to force the artist to the ground.
He had earlier been spotted walking down the middle of Ventura Boulevard at 4am in a pair of white underwear and cowboy boots.
In footage obtained by TMZ, the rapper was seemingly heard telling onlookers to “come to the party” as he danced in the street without his clothes.
In other clips, he can be seen strutting as if he’s on a catwalk, posing for passersby before putting an orange traffic cone over his head.
Lil Nas X has since been released from the hospital and remains at a jail in the Los Angeles community of Van Nuys, according to the Guardian.
He is being held without bail for the misdemeanour offence, TMZ reports.
In April, the rapper was hospitalised after experiencing sudden facial paralysis.
He posted a video to social media saying he “lost control” of half his face.
He also changed his Instagram name to Queen Madeleine and posted images of himself wearing different costumes with the furniture in his apartment being rearranged.
Lil Nas X, real name Montero Lamar Hill, was the first openly gay man to receive a Country Music Association award, securing the victory with Old Town Road in 2019.
His new album Dreamboy is set to be released later this year.