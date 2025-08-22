American rapper Lil Nas X was arrested after being found wandering the streets of Los Angeles in his underwear in the early hours before assaulting officers, police say.

The award-winning "Old Town Road" musician was then reportedly taken to hospital after suffering a possible drug overdose.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were alerted to an undressed man wandering the streets just before 6am.

The rapper reportedly charged and officers when they arrived – and he was then arrested for battery on a police officer.

He also punched an officer twice in the face, a source told NBC News, prompting police to force the artist to the ground.

He had earlier been spotted walking down the middle of Ventura Boulevard at 4am in a pair of white underwear and cowboy boots.

